On this day ...
JULY 23, 2000 — Tiger Woods, at 24, became the youngest player to win the career Grand Slam with a record-breaking performance in the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Woods closed with a 3-under-par 69 for a 19-under 269 total, the lowest score in relation to par at a major championship.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, second round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, second round, 8:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Women’s lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Benson vs. Team Ohlmiller, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Douty vs. Team O’Donnell, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
TBT basketball — Ballinteers vs. Men of Mackey, first round, 4 p.m., ESPN; Mid-American Unity vs. Carmen’s Crew, first round, 6 p.m., ESPN
Olympic rowing — Lightweight Double Sculls, Single Sculls, Double Sculls Repechages, 4:30 p.m., USA
NHL — Draft: round 1, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Olympics opening ceremony — 5 p.m., NBC (taped)
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime
Tennis — ATP: Mifel Open, semifinals, 6:30 p.m., Tennis
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Olympic men’s cycling — Road Race, 7 p.m., USA
Australian rules football — Fremantle at Sydney, 8:30 p.m., FS2; Greater Western Sydney at Essendon, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Olympic women’s water polo — Group Stage, Japan vs. U.S., 10 p.m., NBCSN
Olympic softball — U.S. vs. Mexico, 11:10 p.m., NBCSN
SATURDAY
Olympics — 3x3 preliminary basketball games, archery, 12:30 a.m., NBCSN; 6 and 10:30 a.m., 5 and 8:30 p.m., NBC
Olympic women’s beach volleyball — Pool Play: Switzerland vs. Germany, 1:15 a.m., USA
Olympic women’s soccer — Group Stage: Sweden vs. Australia, 1:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — ATP Swiss Open, semifinals, 2 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 4:30 and 8 a.m., Tennis; ATP: Mifel Open, singles final, 8 p.m., Tennis; ATP Swiss Open, singles final, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, third round, 2:30 a.m., TGC and 5:30 a.m., CNBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; USGA: U.S. Junior Amateur, championship, 2 p.m., TGC
Australian rules football — St. Kilda at West Coast, 2:30 a.m., FS1
Olympic swimming — Session 1, 3 a.m., USA
TBT basketball — Force of Seoul vs. Boeheim’s Army, first round, 9 a.m., ESPN; House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson UnderDawgs, first round, 11 a.m., ESPN; Blue Collar U vs. The Nerd Team, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Zip ‘Em Up vs. Ohio 1804, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Big 3 basketball — teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United FC, 12:30 p.m., ABC
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1 p.m., FS1; Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 p.m., FS1; Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 1 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: New York at Atlanta, 5 p.m., CBSSN