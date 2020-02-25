On this day ...
FEBRUARY 25, 1987 — The Southern Methodist football team was suspended for the 1987 season after investigations revealed players received $61,000 from a booster slush fund.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 2A district tournament, Troy — Grangeville vs. St. Maries, 6 p.m.
Idaho Class 1A-DI district tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Kamiah vs. Genesee, 6 p.m.; Potlatch vs. Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho Class 1A-DII district tournament, Lapwai High — Kendrick vs. Timberline, 6 p.m.; Deary vs. Logos, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 2 a.m. and noon, Tennis.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich at Chelsea, noon, TNT; Concacaf Champions League, FC Motagua at Atlanta United, 5 p.m., FS1, and Portmore United at Cruz Azul, 7 p.m., FS2.
Men’s basketball — Kentucky at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; Iowa at Michigan State, 4 p.m., ESPN2; North Carolina State at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2; San Jose State at Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPN2.
NHL — Chicago at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBCSN.
NBA — New Orleans at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT.