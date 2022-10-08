On this day ...
OCTOBER 8, 1956 — Don Larsen of the New York Yankees pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, a 2-0 triumph against Brooklyn.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
Weber State at Idaho, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Bengal Invitational, 8 a.m. in Pocatello
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Washington Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State, Idaho at, Lewis-Clark State hosts LC State Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at Chick-Fil-A Invite, 10 a.m. in Fresno, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kellogg at Orofino, 1:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 12:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Kootenai Thunder at Pullman Christian, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Grangeville at Timberlake, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Grangeville at Timberlake, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston, Logos at William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at Riley Creek
Moscow at Max Jensen Richland Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Teton Lakes Golf Course, Rexburg
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Sage Lakes Golf Course, Idaho Falls
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Teton Lakes Golf Course, Rexburg
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston, Moscow at Sandpoint, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, game 2, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, game 2, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, game 2, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, game 2, 8 p.m. (joined in progress), KRPL-AM (1400)
College football — Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBC; CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC, 3 p.m., FS2
College football — Texas vs. Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ABC; E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN; Michigan at Indiana, 9 a.m., Fox; TCU at Kansas, 9 a.m., FS1; Auburn at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Tulsa at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Utah at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; Ohio St. at Michigan St., 1 p.m., ABC; North Carolina at Miami (Fla.), 1 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Arizona St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Linford at Whitworth, 1 p.m., SWX; Wyoming at New Mexico, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Air Force at Utah St., 4 p.m., FS1; Clemson at Boston College, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Washington St. at USC, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Notre Dame vs. BYU, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Texas A&M at Alabama, 5 p.m., CBS; Oregon at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; W. Oregon at C. Washington, 6 p.m., SWX; Fresno St. at Boise St., 6:45 p.m., FS1; Hawaii at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB playoffs — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN2; A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, game 2, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, game 2, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; The Thoroughbred Club Stakes, 2 p.m., CNBC
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (super welterweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Tennis — Tokyo-ATP singles final, 12:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The Open de España, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United, 6 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 11 a.m., USA; MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC, 11:30 a.m., FS1; MLS: Salt Lake at Portland, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — N.Y. Giants vs. Green Bay, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network; Seattle at New Orleans, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Carolina, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Dallas at L.A. Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Cincinnati at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., FS1; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, 2 p.m., CNBC
MLB playoffs — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, game 3 (if necessary), 11 a.m., ABC; A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at N.Y. Mets, Game 3 (if necessary), 4:30 p.m., ESPN; N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (if necessary), 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 11 a.m., NBC
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at Oregon St., noon, Pac-12
Rodeo — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, noon, CBS; PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, day 3, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — Indiana at Rutgers, noon, ESPN2; Arizona at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college volleyball — Oregon at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12