On this day ...
MAY 16, 1964 — Northern Dancer, ridden by Bill Hartack, won the Preakness Stakes by 2½ lengths over The Scoundrel.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at USC, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Pac-12 Championships, 1:15 p.m. at USC
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Pac-12 Championships, 8 a.m. at Sacramento State
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 1 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
College baseball — Washington State at USC, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati, 1 p.m., Fox; USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC, 1 p.m., ESPN2; MLS: Columbus SC at New England, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, quarterfinal leg 2, 4 p.m., FS2; MLS: LA FC at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA singles finals, 6 a.m., Tennis
College rowing — Pac-12 championships, 9 a.m., Pac-12
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, first round, game 1, 9 a.m., NBC; Stanley Cup West Division: Minnesota at Vegas, first round, game 1, noon, NBC; Stanley Cup Central Division: Tampa Bay at Florida, first round, game 1, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
Rugby — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing —America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
College baseball — Indiana at Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, noon, TGC
NBA — Boston at New York, 10:15 a.m., ESPN; Memphis at Golden State, 12:35 p.m., ESPN; Utah at Sacramento, 6 p.m., ROOT
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, 11 a.m., FS1; IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bowling — PBA Playoffs: Final, 11 a.m., Fox
College football — FCS championship: S. Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., 11 a.m., ABC
WNBA — New York at Indiana, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Phoenix at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Rodeo — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, 1 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; St. Louis at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN
College track and field — Pac-12 outdoor championships, 3 p.m., Pac-12
College softball — NCAA softball championship selection special, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, 6 p.m., FS2
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colton at Pomeroy, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Colton at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Avondale
Moscow at Class 4A state tournament, 8 a.m. at The Links
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis
MLB — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN; Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: Boston at Washington, first round, game 2, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Nashville at Carolina, first round, game 1, 5 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup West Division: St. Louis at Colorado, first round, game 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN
The Spring League — Generals vs. Sea Lions, 4 p.m., FS1; Jousters vs. Blues, 7 p.m., FS1