On this day ...
NOVEMBER 25, 1980 — Roberto Duran famously said “No mas, no mas,” quitting with 16 seconds to go in the eighth round at New Orleans, allowing Sugar Ray Leonard to regain the WBC welterweight title.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska vs. Washington State, 4:30 p.m. at Cayman Island Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Notre Dame de Namur, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Nebraska vs. Washington State, 4:30 p.m., at Cayman Island Classic, KTHR-FM (104.3 and 103.9) and KCLX-AM (1450).
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Notre Dame de Namur, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Maui Invitational, Georgia vs. Dayton, quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational, Virginia Tech vs. Michigan St., quarterfinal, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pitt vs. Kansas St., first round, 3 p.m., FS1; Legends Classic: Richmond vs. Wisconsin, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Bradley vs. Northwestern, first round, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Hall of Fame Classic: Oklahoma vs. Stanford, first round, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational, UCLA vs. Brigham Young, quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
NFL football — Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup, U.S. vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m., FS2.