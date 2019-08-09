On this day ...
AUGUST 9, 1936 — Jesse Owens became the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States set a world record in the 4x100 relay at the Berlin Games. The record time of 39.8 seconds lasted for 20 years.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Northwest Regional Tournament, Harris Field — Lakeside vs. Idaho Falls, 9:30 a.m.; Casper vs. Kennewick, 12:30 p.m.; Medford vs. Bozeman, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; U.S. Women’s Amateur, 1 p.m., FS1; Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, second round, 3 p.m., TGC
Little League baseball — Midwest Regional: semifinal, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional: semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional: semifinal, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional: semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional: semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional: semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Jr. NBA — Global Championship, 10 a.m., FS1; Global Championship, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Global Championship, 4 p.m., FS1; Global Championship, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, noon, NBCSN; Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Gymnastics — U.S. Championships: Day 2, women’s events, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Canadian Football League — Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Major League Baseball — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT
Australian rules football — Brisbane at Gold Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham, 4:25 a.m.; Premier League, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; International Friendly, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — U.S. Women’s Amateur, 6:30 a.m., FS1; LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, third round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, third round, noon, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, third round, 3 p.m., TGC
Little League baseball — Midwest Regional: final, 8 a.m., ESPN; New England Regional: final, 10 a.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional: final, noon, ESPN; Great Lakes Regional: final, 2 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Atlantic Regional: final, 4 p.m., ESPN; West Regional: final, 6 p.m., ESPN
Jr. NBA — Global Championship, 9 a.m., FOX; Global Championship, 10:30 a.m., FOX; Global Championship, noon, FOX; Global Championship, 1:30 p.m., FOX
Auto racing — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Corrigan Oil 200, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170, noon, NBCSN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Rogers Cup: men’s semifinal, noon, ESPN2; Rogers Cup: men’s semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Major League Baseball — Philadelphia at San Francisco, 1 p.m., FS1; Colorado at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT
Gymnastics — U.S. Championships: Day 3, men’s events, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN