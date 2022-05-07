On this day ...
MAY 7, 1995 — Reggie Miller scored eight points in the final 16 seconds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 107-105 win against the New York Knicks in the second-round opener of the NBA playoffs.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Utah Valley at Washington State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at Tom Gage Classic, 9:45 a.m. in Missoula, Mont.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Shadle Park at Clarkston (2), noon
Pullman at West Valley (2), noon
Kamiah at Genesee (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West Valley at Clarkston (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
High school baseball — Pullman at West Valley (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)
College baseball — Utah Valley at Washington State, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinals: Memphis at Golden State, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, third round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., USA; Liga MX qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS2
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, 6 a.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:05 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Formula One: qualifying, 12:55 p.m., ESPN; Supercross: final round, 4:30 p.m., CNBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby preliminary races, 9 a.m., USA; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college lacrosse — Duke at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Big East championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup championship: Washington vs. North Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 3, 10 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Colorado at Nashville, game 3, 1:30 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 3, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Women’s college lacrosse — Patriot League championship: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big East championship: Georgetown vs. Denver, 11 a.m., FS2; Pac-12 tournament championship: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, noon, Pac-12
Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, elimination bracket, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, elimination bracket, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament semifinal: teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, elimination bracket, 3 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinals: Boston at Milwaukee, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinals: Memphis at Golden State, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
MLB — Detroit at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1; St. Louis at San Francisco, 4 p.m., FS1; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
College softball — Oregon at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA — Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN; Atlanta at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, 4 p.m., Fox
Rugby — MLR: Old Glory at New England, 4 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 274: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college volleyball — NCAA championship: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
College baseball — Oregon at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Australian rules football — Adelaide at Carlton, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Madrid-ATP singles final, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Rome-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 4 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; W Series: race 2, 7:35 a.m., ESPN2; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Formula One: The Miami Grand Prix, 11 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 12:30 p.m., FS1
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Boston, 8:30 a.m., NBC; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college lacrosse — Patriot League tournament championship: TBD, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament semifinal: TBD, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament championship: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 4, 9:30 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at St. Louis, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TBS; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, game 4, 7 p.m., TBS
Bowling — PBA Playoffs: semifinals, 10 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1 and 11 a.m., FS2
College softball — UCLA at Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; Oregon at Oregon St., 2 p.m., Pac-12
USFL — Houston vs. New Orleans, noon, NBC
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, game 4, 12:40 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 4, 5 p.m., TNT
WNBA — Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Seattle at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 championship: teams TBD, 10 p.m., FS2