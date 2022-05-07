On this day ...

MAY 7, 1995 — Reggie Miller scored eight points in the final 16 seconds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 107-105 win against the New York Knicks in the second-round opener of the NBA playoffs.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Utah Valley at Washington State, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at Tom Gage Classic, 9:45 a.m. in Missoula, Mont.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Shadle Park at Clarkston (2), noon

Pullman at West Valley (2), noon

Kamiah at Genesee (2), 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West Valley at Clarkston (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Lewiston

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

High school baseball — Pullman at West Valley (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)

College baseball — Utah Valley at Washington State, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinals: Memphis at Golden State, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, third round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, noon, TGC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., USA; Liga MX qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS2

Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:05 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Formula One: qualifying, 12:55 p.m., ESPN; Supercross: final round, 4:30 p.m., CNBC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby preliminary races, 9 a.m., USA; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Men’s college lacrosse — Duke at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Big East championship: Villanova vs. Georgetown, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup championship: Washington vs. North Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 3, 10 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Colorado at Nashville, game 3, 1:30 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 3, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Women’s college lacrosse — Patriot League championship: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big East championship: Georgetown vs. Denver, 11 a.m., FS2; Pac-12 tournament championship: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, noon, Pac-12

Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, elimination bracket, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, elimination bracket, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament semifinal: teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, elimination bracket, 3 p.m., ESPN2

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinals: Boston at Milwaukee, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinals: Memphis at Golden State, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC

MLB — Detroit at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1; St. Louis at San Francisco, 4 p.m., FS1; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

College softball — Oregon at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12

WNBA — Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN; Atlanta at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN

USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, 4 p.m., Fox

Rugby — MLR: Old Glory at New England, 4 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts — UFC 274: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college volleyball — NCAA championship: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

College baseball — Oregon at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12

Australian rules football — Adelaide at Carlton, 11:30 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Madrid-ATP singles final, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Rome-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, noon, TGC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 4 p.m., FS1

Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; W Series: race 2, 7:35 a.m., ESPN2; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Formula One: The Miami Grand Prix, 11 a.m., ABC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 12:30 p.m., FS1

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Boston, 8:30 a.m., NBC; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN

Men’s college lacrosse — Patriot League tournament championship: TBD, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament semifinal: TBD, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament championship: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 4, 9:30 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at St. Louis, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TBS; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, game 4, 7 p.m., TBS

Bowling — PBA Playoffs: semifinals, 10 a.m., Fox

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1 and 11 a.m., FS2

College softball — UCLA at Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; Oregon at Oregon St., 2 p.m., Pac-12

USFL — Houston vs. New Orleans, noon, NBC

NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, game 4, 12:40 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 4, 5 p.m., TNT

WNBA — Washington at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Seattle at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 championship: teams TBD, 10 p.m., FS2

