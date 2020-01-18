On this day ...
JANUARY 18, 2015 — Russell Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse for a 35-yard touchdown 3:19 into overtime to lift the Seattle Seahawks to an improbable 28-22 victory over Green Bay in the NFC championship game. Outplayed much of the game and plagued by five turnovers, the Seahawks trailed 16-7 with 2:09 remaining. That’s when Wilson ran 1 yard for a TD. Seattle recovered a bobbled onside kick at the 50, and Marshawn Lynch powered his way to a 24-yard TD run. Wilson’s desperate 2-point conversion pass was hauled in by Luke Willson to make it 22-19.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m.
Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 6 p.m. PST
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 2 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Genesee at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
St. Maries at Grangeville, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie at Orofino, 2:30 p.m.
Logos at Timberline, 5 p.m.
Prescott at Gar-Pal, 5 p.m.
Horseshoe Bend at Salmon River, 6 p.m. MST
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/ Lacrosse, 5 p.m.
Colfax at Upper Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Genesee at Clearwater Valley, Kooskia, 7 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Moses Lake Charter, 1 p.m.
Troy at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
St. Maries at Grangeville, 3 p.m.
Logos at Timberline, 3:30 p.m.
Horseshoe Bend at Salmon River, 4:30 p.m. MST
Pomeroy at St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, 3:30 p.m.
Colfax at Upper Columbia, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clearwater Classic, Booth Hall, Lewiston, 9 a.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman at Selah/Toppenish, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s basketball — Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7); Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Idaho at Montana, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400).
Women’s basketball — Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 12:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: American Express, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, 10:30 p.m., TGC.
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at Watford, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, 3:25 a.m. Sunday, ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 9 a.m., Fox; Connecticut at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m., ROOT; La Salle at Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Auburn at Florida, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Kansas at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1; Clemson at North Carolina State, 11 a.m., ROOT; Colorado at Arizona, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Richmond at George Mason, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Oregon at Washington, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Kentucky at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Colorado State at Air Force, 1 p.m., ROOT; Providence at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1; George Washington at Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Louisville at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Northern Iowa at Bradley, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 3 p.m., ROOT; LSU at Mississippi, 5 p.m., ESPN2; BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., ABC; L.A. Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Swimming — TYR Pro Swim Series: Day 2, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3:30 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (super welterweight), 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s college basketball — West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — Monster Energy Supercross, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SUNDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 12:30 a.m., TGC; Latin America Amateur Championship, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, 9 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, American Express, noon, TGC.
Soccer — Serie A, Udinese at AC Milan, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League, Leicester City at Burnley, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Manchester United at Liverpool, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn, 8:50 a.m., FS2.
Women’s basketball — Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ROOT; Louisville at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Wake Forest at North Carolina State, 11 a.m., ROOT; South Florida at Central Florida, noon, ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at La Salle, noon, NBCSN.
Bowling — PBA, Hall of Fame Classic, 10 a.m., FS1.
NHL — Boston at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., NBC.
NFL playoffs — Tennessee at Kansas City, noon, CBS; Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., FOX.
College wrestling — Rutgers at Penn State, 2 p.m., ESPN2.
Men’s basketball — Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 3 p.m., ROOT; Colorado State at Air Force, 5 p.m., ROOT.
Tennis — Australian Open, 4 p.m., ESPN2, Tennis.
Boys’ high school basketball — IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Monteverde (Fla.), 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Minor-league hockey — Regina at Spokane, 7 p.m., SWX.