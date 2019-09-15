On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 15, 2012 — Louisiana State beat Idaho 63-14 to give the Tigers an FBS-record 40th straight nonconference regular-season victory. LSU also set a Tiger Stadium mark with 20 consecutive home wins. Kansas State had 39 straight nonconference regular-season wins from 1993-2003.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at California Baptist, 1 p.m.
Cougar Classic, Pullman — Texas Tech vs. UC Irvine, 10:30 a.m.; Washington State vs. Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN
NFL — Seattle at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM (1430), KCLK-FM (107.3).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Bournemouth, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, 9 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: D.C. United at Portland, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; MFL: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, Qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS2; MLS: Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Major League Baseball — Atlanta at Washington, 10 a.m., TBS; Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Seattle at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., Fox; Kansas City at Oakland, 1:05 p.m., CBS; New Orleans at LA Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Tennis — USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Final, 10 a.m., Tennis; WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Auto racing — NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Monterey Grand Prix, noon, NBC; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The South Point 400, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, final round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
WNBA playoffs — Seattle at Los Angeles, noon, ESPN2; Chicago at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPN2