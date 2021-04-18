On this day ...
APRIL 19, 1991 — Evander Holyfield retained the heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision against 42-year-old challenger George Foreman in Atlantic City, N.J.
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Molalla, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at UC Santa Barbara, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Genesee at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.
Culdesac at Lapwai (2), 4 p.m.
Prairie at Kendrick (2), 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pullman, Clarkston at GSL 2, 12:30 p.m. at Esmeralada GC
Moscow, Lewiston at Lake City Invitational, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene Public
Asotin at Northeast 2B league meet, 10 a.m. at Chewelah
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, noon, NBCSN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 2 p.m., FS2
NHL — Detroit at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Golden State at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Utah at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT