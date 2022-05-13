On this day ...

MAY 13, 1976 — The New York Nets overcame a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the final ABA championship in six games.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference championship, noon in Ashland, Ore.

Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 9 a.m. in Pocatello

Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 2 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Genesee vs. Troy, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino

Clearwater Valley vs. Prairie, 5:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A district tournament championship game at Orofino

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Moscow at Lakeland, 3 p.m. in Game 2 of best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A best-of-3 district championship series

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Lake City

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Lake City

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Kamiah, Kendrick, Logos, Nezperce, Orofino, Prairie, Timberline and Troy at, Lapwai hosts Idaho Class 1A/2A regional meet, 1 p.m.

Moscow at, Lewiston hosts Idaho Class 4A/5A district championships, 2 p.m.

Pullman, Clarkston in Washington Class 2A district championship, 2 p.m. at West Valley

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 6, 4:40 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball — Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, 1 p.m., TGC

College softball — Big East tournament semifinal: teams TBD, 9 a.m. and noon, FS2; Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal: teams TBD, noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (welterweights), 1 p.m., Showtime

MLB — Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT

College baseball — Xavier at UConn, 4 p.m., FS1; Mississippi at LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 6, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 6, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 6, 6:30 p.m., TNT

College track and field — Pac-12 championships, 4:30, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m., Pac-12

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, game 6, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, game 6, 7 p.m., ESPN

Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN

USFL — Michigan vs. Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., USA

Women’s soccer — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Australian rules football — Port Adelaide at North Melbourne, 9 p.m., FS2

SATURDAY

Australian rules football — Essendon at Sydney, 3 a.m., FS1; Carlton at GWS, 10 p.m., FS1

Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA singles and doubles semifinals, 3 a.m., Tennis; Rome-ATP/WTA singles finals, ATP doubles final, 4 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic vs. Motherwell, 4:15 a.m., CBSSN; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at DSC Arminia Bielefeld, 6 a.m., ESPN

Golf — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, third round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, 1 p.m., TGC

Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: Punta Cana, 7 a.m., CBSSN

Track and field — Diamond League: Doha, 7 a.m., CNBC

College softball — Amiercan Athletic Conference championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big East championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., FS2; Conference USA championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Coast Conference championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Big 12 Conference championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Southeastern Conference championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., FS1; ARCA Series: Dutch Boy 150, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Series: GMR Grand Prix, noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Heart of America 200, 5 p.m., FS1

Horse racing — U.S. Equestrian Championships, 10 a.m., NBC; America’s Day at the Races, 1 and 6 p.m., FS2

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Carolina, game 7, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, game 7, 4 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, game 7, 7 p.m., ESPN

College rugby — Rugby 7s collegiate championships, 11 a.m., CNBC

WNBA — Phoenix at Seattle, noon, ABC

MLB — San Diego at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., ROOT

College track and field — Pac-12 championships, 1:45 and 6 p.m., Pac-12

USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, 4 p.m., Fox

Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Toronto, 4 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: prelims, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN2

Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College baseball — Oregon St. at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12

