On this day ...
OCTOBER 29, 2005 — Top-ranked USC won its 30th straight game, routing Washington State 55-13. The Trojans tied Texas for the 11th-longest winning streak in major college football history.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evergreen State at Idaho, 6 p.m. (exhibition)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Multnomah, 7 p.m.
Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho at Big Sky Championship, 11 a.m. at Portland State
Washington State at Pac-12 Championship, 9 a.m. at Utah
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Washington State at USC, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Capital at Lewiston, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round
Timberline at Carey, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round
Genesee vs. Murtaugh, 2 p.m. at Weiser High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Potlatch vs. Grace, 1 p.m. at New Plymouth High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round
Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin, 7 p.m.
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow vs. Columbia, 11 a.m. in Class 4A state tournament first round at Post Falls
Moscow-Columbia winner/loser vs. Wood River-Nampa winner-loser, 2 or 4 p.m. in Class 4A state tournament at Post Falls
Orofino vs. Cole Valley Christian, 11 a.m. in Class 2A state tournament first round at Lakeland
Orofino-Cole Valley Christian winner/loser vs. West Side-Declo winner/loser, 2 or 4 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament at Lakeland
Troy vs. Oakley, 9 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center
Genesee vs. Liberty Charter, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center
Potlatch vs. Greenleaf, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center
Troy-Oakley loser vs. Genesee-Liberty Charter loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament loser-out match at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center
Potlatch-Greenleaf loser vs. Murtaugh-Grace loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament loser-out match at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center
Troy-Oakley winner vs. Genesee-Liberty Charter winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament second round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center
Potlatch-Greenleaf winner vs. Murtaugh-Grace winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament second round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center
Kendrick vs. Rockland, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Lewiston High School
Deary vs. Council, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Lewiston High School
Kendrick-Rockland loser vs. Horseshoe Bend-Hansen loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament loser-out match at Lewiston High School
Deary-Council loser vs. Carey-Mackay loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament loser-out match at Lewiston High School
Kendrick-Rockland winner vs. Horseshoe Bend-Hansen winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament second round at Lewiston High School
Deary-Council winner vs. Carey-Mackay winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament second round at Lewiston High School
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston at Class 5A state championship meet, 10 a.m. at Eagle Island State Park
Moscow at Class 4A state championship meet, 1 p.m. at Eagle Island State Park
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A district swimming, 6 p.m. at Washington State
SPORTS ON RADIO
World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 3, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College volleyball — Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school football — Capital at Lewiston, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1); North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Shadle Park at Clarkston, 7:30 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5); Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, final round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC
College cross country — Pac-12 men’s and women’s championship, 9 a.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Victoria Derby Day, 8:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — Navy at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Charlotte at Miami, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 3, 5 p.m., Fox
College volleyball — Utah at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at USC, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — L.A. Clippers at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Brighton at Liverpool, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m., Tennis
College football — Texas at Baylor, 9 a.m., ABC; Michigan at Michigan St., 9 a.m., Fox; Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Tulane, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Bowling Green at Buffalo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Utah at Montana, 11 a.m., ROOT; Washington St. at Arizona St., noon, FS1; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia vs. Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Colorado at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Florida St. at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Purdue at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Wyoming at San Jose St., 1 p.m., FS2; Northern Arizona at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX; Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; SMU at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Penn St. at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Fresno St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: mixed doubles semifinals, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 200, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead on Tools 250, 3 p.m., NBCSN
World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 4, 5 p.m., Fox
NBA — Utah at Chicago, 5 p.m., ROOT