OCTOBER 29, 2005 — Top-ranked USC won its 30th straight game, routing Washington State 55-13. The Trojans tied Texas for the 11th-longest winning streak in major college football history.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Evergreen State at Idaho, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Multnomah, 7 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho at Big Sky Championship, 11 a.m. at Portland State

Washington State at Pac-12 Championship, 9 a.m. at Utah

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Washington State at USC, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Capital at Lewiston, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round

Timberline at Carey, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round

Genesee vs. Murtaugh, 2 p.m. at Weiser High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round

Potlatch vs. Grace, 1 p.m. at New Plymouth High School in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round

Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round

Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Asotin, 7 p.m.

Shadle Park at Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Moscow vs. Columbia, 11 a.m. in Class 4A state tournament first round at Post Falls

Moscow-Columbia winner/loser vs. Wood River-Nampa winner-loser, 2 or 4 p.m. in Class 4A state tournament at Post Falls

Orofino vs. Cole Valley Christian, 11 a.m. in Class 2A state tournament first round at Lakeland

Orofino-Cole Valley Christian winner/loser vs. West Side-Declo winner/loser, 2 or 4 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament at Lakeland

Troy vs. Oakley, 9 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center

Genesee vs. Liberty Charter, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center

Potlatch vs. Greenleaf, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center

Troy-Oakley loser vs. Genesee-Liberty Charter loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament loser-out match at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center

Potlatch-Greenleaf loser vs. Murtaugh-Grace loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament loser-out match at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center

Troy-Oakley winner vs. Genesee-Liberty Charter winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament second round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center

Potlatch-Greenleaf winner vs. Murtaugh-Grace winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament second round at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center

Kendrick vs. Rockland, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Lewiston High School

Deary vs. Council, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Lewiston High School

Kendrick-Rockland loser vs. Horseshoe Bend-Hansen loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament loser-out match at Lewiston High School

Deary-Council loser vs. Carey-Mackay loser, 2 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament loser-out match at Lewiston High School

Kendrick-Rockland winner vs. Horseshoe Bend-Hansen winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament second round at Lewiston High School

Deary-Council winner vs. Carey-Mackay winner, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament second round at Lewiston High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Lewiston at Class 5A state championship meet, 10 a.m. at Eagle Island State Park

Moscow at Class 4A state championship meet, 1 p.m. at Eagle Island State Park

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A district swimming, 6 p.m. at Washington State

SPORTS ON RADIO

World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 3, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College volleyball — Washington State at UCLA, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school football — Capital at Lewiston, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1); North Central at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Shadle Park at Clarkston, 7:30 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5); Grangeville at St. Maries, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, final round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC

College cross country — Pac-12 men’s and women’s championship, 9 a.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; Victoria Derby Day, 8:30 p.m., FS2

Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

College football — Navy at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN

NBA — Charlotte at Miami, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 3, 5 p.m., Fox

College volleyball — Utah at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at USC, 8 p.m., Pac-12

NBA — L.A. Clippers at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT

SATURDAY

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Brighton at Liverpool, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m., Tennis

College football — Texas at Baylor, 9 a.m., ABC; Michigan at Michigan St., 9 a.m., Fox; Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Tulane, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Bowling Green at Buffalo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Utah at Montana, 11 a.m., ROOT; Washington St. at Arizona St., noon, FS1; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia vs. Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Colorado at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Florida St. at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Purdue at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Wyoming at San Jose St., 1 p.m., FS2; Northern Arizona at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX; Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; SMU at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Penn St. at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Fresno St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: mixed doubles semifinals, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC

Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 200, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead on Tools 250, 3 p.m., NBCSN

World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 4, 5 p.m., Fox

NBA — Utah at Chicago, 5 p.m., ROOT

