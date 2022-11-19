On this day ...
NOVEMBER 19, 2004 — Indiana’s Ron Artest and Stephen Jackson charged into the stands to fight with Auburn Hills fans in the final minute of their game against the Detroit Pistons. The brawl forced an early end to the Pacers’ 97-82 win.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State at Arizona, 11 a.m.
Idaho at Idaho State, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Utah Tech at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. Providence, 1 p.m. at Montana Tech Fall Classic in Butte, Mont.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman vs. Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament semifinal game at Yakima Valley SunDome
Pullman-Ridgefield vs. Burlington-Edison-Columbia River, 5:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament championship match at Yakima Valley SunDome
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Illinois at Michigan, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400): Washington State at Arizona, 11 a.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Idaho State, noon, KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Utah at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Providence, 1 p.m. at Montana Tech Fall Classic in Butte, Mont., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Utah Tech at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Women’s soccer — FASL: Manchester City at Everton, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN
College football — Navy at UCF, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Illinois at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; TCU at Baylor, 9 a.m., Fox; Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Purdue, 9 a.m., FS1; Connecticut at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Arizona St., 11:15 a.m., ESPN2; Boston College at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Ohio St. at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Miami (Fla.) at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Texas at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Akron at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m., Fox; Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Tennessee at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Iowa St., 4 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Montana at Montana St., 4:30 p.m., SWX; USC at UCLA, 5 p.m., Fox; UAB at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Air Force, 6 p.m., FS2; Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12; San Jose St. at Utah St., 6:45 p.m., FS1; Utah at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Fresno St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles semifinal 1, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals singles semifinal 2, noon, Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, noon, TGC; DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, final round, 10:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — The Citadel at Butler, 4 p.m., FS2
NHL — Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles final, 5:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals singles final, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, 8 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Jersey Mike’s Classic third-place game: teams TBD, 9 a..m., CBSSN; Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Myrtle Beach Invitational championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Jersey Mike’s Classic championship: teams TBD, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Continental Tire Main Event championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN; Wagner at Seton Hall, noon, FS1; Charleston Classic championship: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas third-place game: TBD, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN; Delaware St. at UConn, 2 p.m., FS1; Continental Tire Main Event third-place game: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — NC State at UConn, 10 a.m., FS1; South Carolina at Stanford, noon, ABC; Idaho St. at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
NFL — Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Fox; Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m., FS1
Women’s college volleyball — Southern Cal at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
CFL — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2