On this day ...

JUNE 25, 1991 — Nine-time champion Martina Navratilova survived a first-round scare from Elna Reinach to win her record 100th singles match at Wimbledon.

Today

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Washington County (Ore.) Warriors, 10:30 a.m. in 2021 Missoula Memorial Tournament

Moscow Blue Devils vs. Claremont (Calif.) Cardinals, 12:15 p.m. in 2021 Big Bucks Baseball Tournament in Libby, Mont.

Pullman Posse vs. Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.

Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Spokane Bandits, 1 p.m. in 2021 Missoula Memorial Tournament

Camas Prairie Zephyrs vs. Coeur d’Alene Reds, 10 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

Spokane Expos vs. Gooding Diamondbacks, 10 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field

Nampa Braves vs. Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

Gooding Diamondbacks vs. Camas Prairie Zephyrs, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field

Spokane Expos vs. West Valley, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

Tri-City Warriors vs. Lewis-Clark Cubs, 7 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

SPORTS ON RADIO

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 2, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

Summer baseball — Pullman Posse vs. Yakima Valley, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, second round, 8 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, second round, 4 p.m., TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

College baseball — World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; World Series: Texas vs. Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN

Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials: finals, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Auto racing — ARCA Series: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200, 3 p.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (bantamweights), 4 p.m., FS2; Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (heavyweights), 6 p.m., Showtime; PFL 6: heavyweights and women’s lightweights, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Gymnastics — U.S. women’s Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBC

NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, game 7, 5 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s soccer — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m., FS1

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 2, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Australian rules football — Gold Coast ar North Melbourne, 8:30 p.m., FS2; Fremantle at Collingwood, 11:30 p.m., FS2

SATURDAY

Australian rules football — Sydney at Port Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS2; Hawthorn at GWS, 8 p.m., FS2; Adelaide at Carlton, 11 p.m., FS2

Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; Motocross: American Flat Track, 9 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRXC Brakleen 150, 9 a.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica: Ridge Motorsports Park, 4 p.m., FS1; SRX Series: Eldora, 5 p.m., CBS

Cycling — Tour de France: stage 1, 3 a.m., NBCSN

Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m., Tennis

Golf — European Tour: The BMW International Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS

Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Los Angeles FC at Sporting KC, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 8 p.m., ROOT

Bowling — PBA Tour finals, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

WNBA — Washington at Dallas, 10 a.m., CBS

MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., ROOT; Kansas City at Texas, 1 p.m., FS1; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., Fox;

College baseball — World Series: teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN; World Series: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Gymnastics — U.S. Olympic Trials, noon, NBC and NBCSN

Rugby — MLR: New England at New Orleans, 3 p.m., CBSSN; MLR: San Diego vs. Austin, 7 p.m., FS1; State of Origin: New South Wales at Queensland, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, FS2

Men’s lacrosse — PLR: Waterdogs vs. Archers, 5 p.m.

NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN

Tags