On this day ...
JUNE 25, 1991 — Nine-time champion Martina Navratilova survived a first-round scare from Elna Reinach to win her record 100th singles match at Wimbledon.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Washington County (Ore.) Warriors, 10:30 a.m. in 2021 Missoula Memorial Tournament
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Claremont (Calif.) Cardinals, 12:15 p.m. in 2021 Big Bucks Baseball Tournament in Libby, Mont.
Pullman Posse vs. Yakima Valley, 6 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Spokane Bandits, 1 p.m. in 2021 Missoula Memorial Tournament
Camas Prairie Zephyrs vs. Coeur d’Alene Reds, 10 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Spokane Expos vs. Gooding Diamondbacks, 10 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Nampa Braves vs. Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Gooding Diamondbacks vs. Camas Prairie Zephyrs, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Spokane Expos vs. West Valley, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Tri-City Warriors vs. Lewis-Clark Cubs, 7 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 2, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Summer baseball — Pullman Posse vs. Yakima Valley, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, second round, 8 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, second round, 4 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
College baseball — World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; World Series: Texas vs. Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials: finals, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — ARCA Series: General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200, 3 p.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (bantamweights), 4 p.m., FS2; Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (heavyweights), 6 p.m., Showtime; PFL 6: heavyweights and women’s lightweights, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Gymnastics — U.S. women’s Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBC
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, game 7, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF, 5 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, game 2, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Australian rules football — Gold Coast ar North Melbourne, 8:30 p.m., FS2; Fremantle at Collingwood, 11:30 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — Sydney at Port Adelaide, 2:30 a.m., FS2; Hawthorn at GWS, 8 p.m., FS2; Adelaide at Carlton, 11 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; Motocross: American Flat Track, 9 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRXC Brakleen 150, 9 a.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; MotoAmerica: Ridge Motorsports Park, 4 p.m., FS1; SRX Series: Eldora, 5 p.m., CBS
Cycling — Tour de France: stage 1, 3 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m., Tennis
Golf — European Tour: The BMW International Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Los Angeles FC at Sporting KC, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 8 p.m., ROOT
Bowling — PBA Tour finals, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
WNBA — Washington at Dallas, 10 a.m., CBS
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., ROOT; Kansas City at Texas, 1 p.m., FS1; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., Fox;
College baseball — World Series: teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN; World Series: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Gymnastics — U.S. Olympic Trials, noon, NBC and NBCSN
Rugby — MLR: New England at New Orleans, 3 p.m., CBSSN; MLR: San Diego vs. Austin, 7 p.m., FS1; State of Origin: New South Wales at Queensland, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, FS2
Men’s lacrosse — PLR: Waterdogs vs. Archers, 5 p.m.
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN