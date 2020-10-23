On this day ...
OCTOBER 23, 1960 — Jim Martin of Detroit becomes the first kicker to kick two field goals of more than 50 yards in a game as the Lions beat the Baltimore Colts 30-17.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Logos JV, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Melba, 7 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 8 a.m. in Class 4A state tournament consolation first round at Hillcrest High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (99.1); Grangeville at Melba, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7); Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 2, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, second round, 2 p.m., TGC
College football — Tulsa at South Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
World Series — L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, 5 p.m., Fox
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, 5 p.m., NBCSN
High school football — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
KBO baseball — LG at NC, 12:55 a.m., ESPN2
Australian rules football — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, grand final, 1:30 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Xfinity Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, 1 p.m., NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike, 3 p.m., FS2; IndyCar: qualifying, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — European Tour: Italian Open, third round, 4 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., NBC;
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
College football — Oklahoma at TCU, 9 a.m., ABC; Nebraska at Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox; NC State at North Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Kansas State, 9 a.m., FS1; Tulane at UCF, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Tennesee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Baylor at Texas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Penn State at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., FS1; West Virginia at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN; Utah State at Boise State, 4 p.m., FS1; Michigan at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Cincinnati at SMU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Texas State at BYU, 7:15 p.m.; Air Force at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Figure skating — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, noon, NBC
World Series — LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, 5 p.m., Fox
Rugby — Premiership Rugby final, 11 a.m., NBCSN; NRL: Panthers vs. Storm, grand final, 1 a.m. Sunday, FS2