AUGUST 21, 1932 — Helen Hull Jacobs beat Carolyn Babcock to win the women’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at San Diego State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); Boston at Baltimore, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew, 2:30 p.m., FS1; MLS: Portland at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Little League baseball — World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. Bologna, Italy, 6 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Santa Clara, Utah vs. Davenport, Iowa, 8 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Takarazuka, Japan vs. Managua, Nicaragua, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., 11 a.m., ABC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, 6:30 a.m., CNBC
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, noon, USA; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, 12:30 p.m., Fox; GT World Challenge: The Road America, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Junior League baseball — World Series championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; U.S. Men’s Amateur, championship match, 11 a.m., NBC
WNBA — First round playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, game 2, 9 a.m., ABC; First round playoff: Washington at Seattle, game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP singles and doubles finals; WTA-singles final, 9 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 4 p.m., Tennis
Gymnastics — U.S. championships, 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., NBC
Youth baseball — Perfect Game Youth Baseball - 13U Select, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS2 and noon, FS1
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, 10:30 a.m., CBS and 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s soccer — San Diego at Colorado, noon, Pac-12; San Francisco at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Hawaii at Arizona St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
Basketball — BIG3 All-Star Game, 1 p.m., CBS; BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, 2 p.m., CBS
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 1 p.m., ROOT; Boston at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, 3:20 p.m., FS2; FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal: Japan vs. France, 6:55 p.m., FS1
NFL preseason — Baltimore at Arizona, 5 p.m., Fox
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston hosts Best Ball Tournament, 9 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston hosts Best Ball Tournament, 9 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 8 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2
Little League baseball — World Series: Tapiei City, Chinese Taipei vs. Aguadulce, Panama, 10 a.m., ESPN; World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hagerstown, Ind., noon, ESPN; World Series: Vancouver, B.C. vs. Matamoros, Mexico, 2 p.m., ESPN; World Series: Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu, 4 p.m., ESPN
NFL preseason — Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 5 p.m., ESPN