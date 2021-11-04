On this day ...
NOVEMBER 4, 1984 — Seattle’s Dave Brown returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 31-17 triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Yellowstone Christian at Idaho, 6 p.m. (exhibition)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Yakima East Valley at Pullman, 6 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Clarkston at West Valley, 3 p.m. in Class 2A district final
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 6 p.m. in Southeast 1B district semifinal
Garfield-Palouse at St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse, 6 p.m. in Southeast 1B district semifinal
Asotin vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. in Northeast 2B district loser-out match at Liberty of Spangle
Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m. in Northeast 2B district championship match at Liberty of Spangle
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school volleyball — Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m. in Northeast 2B district championship match at Liberty of Spangle, KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; The Victoria Oaks, 10:30 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, first round, noon, TGC; Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: final round, 2 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Chico St. at UCLA (exhibition), 4 p.m., Pac-12
College football — Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Utah at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ROOT
Men’s college hockey — Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NFL — N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — Buffalo at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2:30 a.m. Friday, Tennis