On this day ...

NOVEMBER 4, 1984 — Seattle’s Dave Brown returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 31-17 triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Yellowstone Christian at Idaho, 6 p.m. (exhibition)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Montana State, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Yakima East Valley at Pullman, 6 p.m.

Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Clarkston at West Valley, 3 p.m. in Class 2A district final

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 6 p.m. in Southeast 1B district semifinal

Garfield-Palouse at St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse, 6 p.m. in Southeast 1B district semifinal

Asotin vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. in Northeast 2B district loser-out match at Liberty of Spangle

Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m. in Northeast 2B district championship match at Liberty of Spangle

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school volleyball — Colfax vs. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 7:30 p.m. in Northeast 2B district championship match at Liberty of Spangle, KMAX-AM (840)

SPORTS ON TV

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; The Victoria Oaks, 10:30 p.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, first round, noon, TGC; Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: final round, 2 a.m. Friday, ESPN2

Men’s college basketball — Chico St. at UCLA (exhibition), 4 p.m., Pac-12

College football — Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Delaware St. at Morgan St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

NBA — Utah at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ROOT

Men’s college hockey — Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

NFL — N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network

Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, 7 p.m., CBSSN

NHL — Buffalo at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2:30 a.m. Friday, Tennis

