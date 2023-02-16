On this day ...
FEBRUARY 16, 1970 — Joe Frazier retained his world heavyweight title with a fourth-round knockout of Jimmy Ellis.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon State at Washington State, 8 p.m.
Northern Colorado vs. Idaho, 6 p.m. at P1FCU Activity Center
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Northern Colorado, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate, 10:30 a.m. in Lihue, Hawaii
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Middle Georgia State, 1 p.m. in Lawrenceville, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
West Valley at Pullman, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament final
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Cole Valley Christian, 1 p.m. in Class 2A state tournament first round at Bishop Kelly High School, Boise
Prairie vs. Greenleaf Friends, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Columbia High School, Nampa
Lapwai vs. Lakeside, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Columbia High School, Nampa
Kendrick vs. Council, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Nampa High School
Deary vs. Clark Fork, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Nampa High School
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament final
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Colorado, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Northern Colorado vs. Idaho, 6 p.m. at P1FCU Activity Center, KRPL-AM (1400); Oregon State at Washington State, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)
High school boys basketball — West Valley at Pullman, 6 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament final, KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, first round, 1 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, second round, 9:30 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The International Series, second round, 2:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 championship group stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 championship group stage: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: practice, 2 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at DAYTONA, 4 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — FAU at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at SMU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at Arizona St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Santa Clara at BYU, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Ohio St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPN2; California at Southern Cal, 7 p.m., FS1; Utah at Arizona, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Washington St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
Women’s college basketball — Louisville at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Milwaukee at Chicago, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL — New Jersey at St. Louis, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
