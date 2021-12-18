On this day ...
DECEMBER 18, 2011 — The Green Bay Packers’ 19-game winning streak, second-longest in NFL history, was snapped with a 19-14 loss at Kansas City.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 4 p.m.
SAGU at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Washington State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 2 p.m.
Idaho vs. Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. at Maui Jim Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Washington State at BYU, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.
Timberline at Salmon River, 6:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Genesee, 2:30 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 3 p.m.
Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Coeur d’Alene, 1 p.m.
Yakama Nation Tribal at Pomeroy, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman at Moscow, 11:30 a.m.
Timberline at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.
Kamiah at Genesee, 5 p.m.
Orofino at Nyssa (Ore.), 1:30 p.m. in Nyssa (Ore.) Christmas tournament
Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 4 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Lapwai at St. Maries, 5:30 p.m.
Yakama Nation Tribal at Pomeroy, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Richland, Hanford, Hermiston at Pullman, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Potlatch, Pullman, Lewiston at Tri-State 2021 at North Idaho College, 9 a.m.
Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Lewiston JV, Moscow, Orofino at 2021 Bulldog Bash, 9 a.m. at Grangeville
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Pullman at Moscow, 11:30 a.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-FM (104.7)
Men’s college basketball — Northern Colorado at Washington State, 1 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450), KHTR-FM (104.3); SAGU at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school boys basketball — Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KHTR-FM (104.7)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at BYU, 11 a.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho vs. Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. at Maui Jim Maui Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii, KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Burnley at Ashton Villa, 6 a.m., NBCSN; La Liga: Villarreal at Real Sociedad, 7 a.m., ESPN2; FIFA Arab Cup final: Tunisia vs. Algeria, 7 a.m., FS1; Serie A: Juventus at Bologna, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; International friendly: U.S. vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 5 p.m., FS1
College football — Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Appalachian St., 8 a.m., ESPN; Celebration Bowl: S. Carolina St. vs. Jackson St., 9 a.m., ABC; FCS playoff semifinal: S. Dakota St. at Montana St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St., 11:15 a.m., ESPN; Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty, 2:45 p.m., ESPN; LA Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — Butler vs. Purdue, 9 a.m., Fox; Tennesse at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Pittsburgh at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga, 10 a.m., CBS; NC Central vs. Delaware State, 10 a.m.., TNT; TCU at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1; Bakersfield at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Notre Dame vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Louisville at W. Kentucky, noon, CBS; Bleacher Report slam dunk contest: HBCU participants, 12:30 p.m., TNT; Maruqette at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1; Howard vs. NC A&T, 1 p.m., TNT; N. Colorado at Washington St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Providence at UConn, 2 p.m., Fox; West Virginia at UAB, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky vs. North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., CBS; California Baptist at Arizona, 3 p.m., Pac-12; LSU vs. Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Auburn at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Baylor at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Exeter at Glasgow, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, 10:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC
Tennis — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger semifinals and doubles final, 11 a.m., Tennis; Maia 2-ATP Challenger singles final, 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
PBL baseball — Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas, 2 p.m., FS2
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins (super lightweight), 3 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox (super middleweight), 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s college basketball — Stanford at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m., ESPN2
Speedskating — U.S. Olympic trials: Men’s and women’s 1,500m, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA tournament championship: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — New England at Indianapolis, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network
NHL — Edmonton at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Tennis — Maia-ATP Challenger singles final, 3 a.m., Tennis; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger final, 11 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Marquette at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Michigan vs. Baylor, 10 a.m., ESPN; UConn vs. Louisville, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Arizona vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Ohio St. at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, final day, 9 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., NBC
NFL — Tennesee at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Fox; Green Bay at Baltimore, 1:25 p.m., Fox; New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
High school boys basketball — The Battle: Stepinac High School (N.Y.) at St. Raymond’s (N.Y.), 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Texas vs. Stanford, noon, ABC; Dartmouth at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; San Francisco at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12
G League — Winter Showcase, noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Draft lottery, noon, ESPN
Speedskating — U.S. Olympic trials: Men’s and women’s 1,000m, 1:30 p.m., NBC