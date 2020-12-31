On this day ...
DECEMBER 31, 1988 — A blinding fog rolled in during the second quarter of the Chicago Bears’ 20-12 NFC semifinal round victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field in Chicago. The fog obscured the game from most of the 65,534 fans present and a national television audience that could watch only ground-level shots.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Dickson State (N.D.) at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Idaho, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Dickson State (N.D.) at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
College football — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa, 9 a.m., ESPN; Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose State, 11 a.m., CBS; Liberty Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college basketball — BYU at Pepperdine, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1; Michigan at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Nevada at New Mexico, 6 p.m., FS1; Colorado at USC, 7 p.m., ESPN; California at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12