On this day ...
MARCH 17, 2001 — Toney Douglas tied a team record by making nine of the New York Knicks’ franchise-record 20 3-pointers, as he scored 29 points in a 120-99 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Portland, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pullman/West Valley at Clarkston, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: TBD, round of 16, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN; Copa do Brasil: Corinthians Paulista at Salgueiro Atlético, first round, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Bowling — PBA: The WSOB XII Scorpion Championship, 4 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — NIT tournament: Toledo vs. Richmond, first round, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NIT tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), first round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 6:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA early rounds, 5 p.m., Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Rugby — AFL: Carlton at Richmond, 1 a.m. Thursday, FS2
Golf — European Tour: The Kenya Open, first round, 3 a.m. Thursday, TGC