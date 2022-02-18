On this day ...
FEBUARY 18, 2001 — Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, was killed in a crash on the final turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as he tried to protect Michael Waltrip’s victory.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona State at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35 p.m.
Central Washington at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate, 10 a.m. in Kapaa, Hawaii
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Arkansas Qualifier, 11 a.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round
St. John Bosco at Highland, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round
Nezperce at Deary, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round
West Valley vs. Clarkston, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane
Shadle Park vs. Pullman, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Aberdeen, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A state tournament semifinal game at Kuna High School
Lapwai vs. Raft River, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal game at Columbia High School, Nampa
Prairie vs. Butte County, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal game at Columbia High School, Nampa
Deary vs. Rockland, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament semifinal game at Nampa High School, Nampa
Kendrick vs. Carey, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament elimination game at Nampa High School, Nampa
Pullman vs. Clarkston, 3:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane
Colton vs. Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament final at Dayton/Waitsburg High School
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow, Orofino, Potlatch in girls district tournament, 5 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Grangeville, Kamiah, Orofino, Potlatch at, Clearwater Valley hosts Class 2A district tournament, 3 p.m.
Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A state meet, 10 a.m. at Tacoma Dome
Colfax, Pomeroy at Class 1B/2B state meet, 10 a.m. at Tacoma Dome
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman at Class 2A state meet, 8:45 a.m. at King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Arizona State at Washington State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950);
High school boys basketball — West Valley vs. Clarkston, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane, KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1); Shadle Park vs. Pullman, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane, KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s hockey — Olympics: semifinals, 5:45 a.m., USA and 11 a.m. (taped), NBC; 2 p.m. (taped), USA
Men’s curling — Olympics: bronze medal game (taped), 7:30 a.m., USA
Women’s curling — Olympics: semifinals (taped), 7:30 a.m., USA and 2 and 5 p.m., CNBC
Bobsled — Olympics: two-woman first and second runs (taped), 7:30 a.m., USA and 5 and 8:35 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, second round, 1 p.m., TGC
Speed skating — Olympics: men’s 1,000 (taped), 11 a.m. NBC and 9 p.m., USA
Biathlon — Olympics: men’s 15K mass start (taped), 11 a.m., NBC and 4 p.m., USA
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Butler at St. John’s, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Richmond at VCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio at Kent St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Wright St. at Oakland, 6 p.m., ESPN2; George Fox at Whitworth, 8 p.m., SWX
Men’s college volleyball — CS Northridge at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Alpine skiing — Olympics: team event, 4 p.m., USA and 8:35 p.m. (taped), NBC
Freestyle skiing — Olympics: men’s halfpipe final, 4 p.m., USA and 5 p.m., NBC; Olympics: men’s ski cross final (taped), 4 p.m., USA;
Women’s college basketball — Marquette at Georgetown, 4 p.m., FS2; George Fox at Whitworth, 6 p.m., SWX; Stanford at Oregon St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Walton vs. Team Nique, 4 p.m., ESPN; NBA All-Star Friday Night: The Rising Stars Competition, 6 p.m., TNT
Women’s college gymnastics — Oregon St. at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
Figure skating — Olympics: pairs short program (taped), 5 p.m., NBC
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime
Men’s college hockey — North Dakota at Minn. Duluth, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Cross country skiing — Olympics: men’s 50K, 9 p.m., USA
Rugby — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, 11 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Gold Coast, 1 a.m., FS2; NRL: Eels vs. Dragons, 1 a.m. Sunday, FS2
Biathlon — Olympics: women’s 12.5K mass start, 1 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC
Alpine skiing — Olympics: team event (taped), 1 a.m., USA
Figure skating — Olympics: pairs free skate, 3 a.m., USA and 5 p.m. (taped), NBC; Olympics: gala, 8:30 p.m., NBC and 12:30 a.m. Sunday (taped), USA
Bobsled — Olympics: two-woman third and final runs (taped), 3 a.m., USA and 5 p.m., NBC; Olympics: four-man third run, 5 p.m., NBC
Men’s hockey — Olympics: bronze medal game, 5 a.m., CNBC; Olympics: gold medal game, 8:10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Sunday (taped), USA
Fishing — Bassmasters Elite Series: Harris Chain of Lakes, 5 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 6 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC Spanish Primera Division: Alvaves at Real Madrid, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: final practice, 7:30 a.m., FS2 and 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; ARCA Racing Series: Daytona, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300, 1 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 5, 2 p.m., CNBC
Men’s curling — Olympics: gold medal game (taped), 9 a.m., USA
Women’s curling — Olympics: bronze medal game (taped), 9 a.m., USA; gold medal game, 5 p.m., CNBC
Speed skating — Olympics: men’s and women’s mass start finals (taped), 9 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC
Cross country skiing — Olympics: men’s 50K (taped), 9 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC; Olympics: women’s 30K, 10:30 p.m., USA
Men’s college basketball — Xavier at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., ESPN; TCU at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Texas, 9:30 a.m., ABC; Alabama at Kentucky, 10 a.m., CBS; Boston U at Colgate, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Auburn at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN; Morgan St. at Howard, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Ohio St., 11:30 a.m., Fox; Saint Louis at Davidson, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at Wyoming, 1 p.m., ROOT; Georgetown at Villanova, 2 p.m., Fox; Florida St. at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Drake at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Utah St. at Boise St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Utah at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; E. Washington at Idaho, 3:30 p.m., SWX; Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT; Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m., FS1; San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, second round, noon, TGC
Women’s college basketball — E. Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Cloud, 4 p.m., FS2; Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, 6:30 p.m., FS2;
WHL — Spokane at Tri-City, 6 p.m., SWX