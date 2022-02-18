On this day ...

FEBUARY 18, 2001 — Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, was killed in a crash on the final turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as he tried to protect Michael Waltrip’s victory.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona State at Washington State, 7 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Hawaii, 8:35 p.m.

Central Washington at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate, 10 a.m. in Kapaa, Hawaii

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State at UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at Arkansas Qualifier, 11 a.m. in Fayetteville, Ark.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round

St. John Bosco at Highland, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round

Nezperce at Deary, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round

West Valley vs. Clarkston, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane

Shadle Park vs. Pullman, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grangeville vs. Aberdeen, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A state tournament semifinal game at Kuna High School

Lapwai vs. Raft River, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal game at Columbia High School, Nampa

Prairie vs. Butte County, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal game at Columbia High School, Nampa

Deary vs. Rockland, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament semifinal game at Nampa High School, Nampa

Kendrick vs. Carey, 4 p.m. in Class 1A Division II state tournament elimination game at Nampa High School, Nampa

Pullman vs. Clarkston, 3:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane

Colton vs. Garfield-Palouse, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 1B district tournament final at Dayton/Waitsburg High School

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Lewiston, Moscow, Orofino, Potlatch in girls district tournament, 5 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene

Grangeville, Kamiah, Orofino, Potlatch at, Clearwater Valley hosts Class 2A district tournament, 3 p.m.

Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A state meet, 10 a.m. at Tacoma Dome

Colfax, Pomeroy at Class 1B/2B state meet, 10 a.m. at Tacoma Dome

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

Pullman at Class 2A state meet, 8:45 a.m. at King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college basketball — Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Arizona State at Washington State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

Men’s college basketball — Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950);

High school boys basketball — West Valley vs. Clarkston, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane, KZBG-FM (97.7); Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round, KVTY-FM (105.1); Shadle Park vs. Pullman, 8 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at University High School, Spokane, KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s hockey — Olympics: semifinals, 5:45 a.m., USA and 11 a.m. (taped), NBC; 2 p.m. (taped), USA

Men’s curling — Olympics: bronze medal game (taped), 7:30 a.m., USA

Women’s curling — Olympics: semifinals (taped), 7:30 a.m., USA and 2 and 5 p.m., CNBC

Bobsled — Olympics: two-woman first and second runs (taped), 7:30 a.m., USA and 5 and 8:35 p.m., NBC

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, second round, 1 p.m., TGC

Speed skating — Olympics: men’s 1,000 (taped), 11 a.m. NBC and 9 p.m., USA

Biathlon — Olympics: men’s 15K mass start (taped), 11 a.m., NBC and 4 p.m., USA

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Torino at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Butler at St. John’s, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Richmond at VCU, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Ohio at Kent St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Wright St. at Oakland, 6 p.m., ESPN2; George Fox at Whitworth, 8 p.m., SWX

Men’s college volleyball — CS Northridge at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Alpine skiing — Olympics: team event, 4 p.m., USA and 8:35 p.m. (taped), NBC

Freestyle skiing — Olympics: men’s halfpipe final, 4 p.m., USA and 5 p.m., NBC; Olympics: men’s ski cross final (taped), 4 p.m., USA;

Women’s college basketball — Marquette at Georgetown, 4 p.m., FS2; George Fox at Whitworth, 6 p.m., SWX; Stanford at Oregon St., 7 p.m., Pac-12

NBA — NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Walton vs. Team Nique, 4 p.m., ESPN; NBA All-Star Friday Night: The Rising Stars Competition, 6 p.m., TNT

Women’s college gymnastics — Oregon St. at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

Figure skating — Olympics: pairs short program (taped), 5 p.m., NBC

Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime

Men’s college hockey — North Dakota at Minn. Duluth, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NHL — Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT

Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Cross country skiing — Olympics: men’s 50K, 9 p.m., USA

Rugby — NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney, 11 p.m., FS2

SATURDAY

Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Gold Coast, 1 a.m., FS2; NRL: Eels vs. Dragons, 1 a.m. Sunday, FS2

Biathlon — Olympics: women’s 12.5K mass start, 1 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC

Alpine skiing — Olympics: team event (taped), 1 a.m., USA

Figure skating — Olympics: pairs free skate, 3 a.m., USA and 5 p.m. (taped), NBC; Olympics: gala, 8:30 p.m., NBC and 12:30 a.m. Sunday (taped), USA

Bobsled — Olympics: two-woman third and final runs (taped), 3 a.m., USA and 5 p.m., NBC; Olympics: four-man third run, 5 p.m., NBC

Men’s hockey — Olympics: bronze medal game, 5 a.m., CNBC; Olympics: gold medal game, 8:10 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Sunday (taped), USA

Fishing — Bassmasters Elite Series: Harris Chain of Lakes, 5 a.m., FS1

Tennis — Various tournaments, 6 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC Spanish Primera Division: Alvaves at Real Madrid, 11:30 a.m., ABC

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: final practice, 7:30 a.m., FS2 and 8 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; ARCA Racing Series: Daytona, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300, 1 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 5, 2 p.m., CNBC

Men’s curling — Olympics: gold medal game (taped), 9 a.m., USA

Women’s curling — Olympics: bronze medal game (taped), 9 a.m., USA; gold medal game, 5 p.m., CNBC

Speed skating — Olympics: men’s and women’s mass start finals (taped), 9 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC

Cross country skiing — Olympics: men’s 50K (taped), 9 a.m., USA and 11:30 a.m., NBC; Olympics: women’s 30K, 10:30 p.m., USA

Men’s college basketball — Xavier at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Illinois at Michigan St., 9 a.m., ESPN; TCU at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech at Texas, 9:30 a.m., ABC; Alabama at Kentucky, 10 a.m., CBS; Boston U at Colgate, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Auburn at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN; Morgan St. at Howard, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Ohio St., 11:30 a.m., Fox; Saint Louis at Davidson, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Air Force at Wyoming, 1 p.m., ROOT; Georgetown at Villanova, 2 p.m., Fox; Florida St. at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Drake at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Utah St. at Boise St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Utah at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; E. Washington at Idaho, 3:30 p.m., SWX; Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., ROOT; Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN; BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at UCLA, 7 p.m., FS1; San Diego St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m., CBSSN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, second round, noon, TGC

Women’s college basketball — E. Washington at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX

Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Cloud, 4 p.m., FS2; Team Harrison vs. Team Hawkins, 6:30 p.m., FS2;

WHL — Spokane at Tri-City, 6 p.m., SWX

