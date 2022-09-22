On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 22, 2002 — New England’s Tom Brady completed 39 of 54 passes for 410 yards and throws touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead the Patriots to a 41-38 overtime victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Sacramento State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Weber State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lapwai at Logos, 7 p.m.
Reardan at Colfax, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Colton at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 7 p.m.
Troy at Prairie, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pendleton (Ore.) at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Sandpoint at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston at Pendleton (Ore.), 4 p.m.
Clarkston at Rogers, 4 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 4:30 p.m.
Pullman at West Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman at West Valley, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school football — Reardan at Colfax, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Belarus, 7 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Latvia vs. Moldova, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m., FS1;
Golf — 2022 Presidents Cup, day 1, 10 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., ROOT; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., Fox
Women’s college soccer — St. John’s at Georgetown, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL — Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Women’s college volleyball — Southern Cal at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — NRL preliminary final: Parramatta at North Queensland, 2:45 a.m. Friday, FS2
