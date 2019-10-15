On this day ...
OCTOBER 15, 1987 — The NFLPA ordered players to report to work without agreement on a new contract, ending a 24-day strike. The returning players, however, reported after the 1 p.m. Wednesday deadline to be eligible for Sunday’s games and were told they wouldn’t play or get paid.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Lewiston at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Troy at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Logos at Highland, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Asotin at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Potlatch Invitational, Scenic 6 Park, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, 1 a.m., 3 a.m., 5:30 a.m., TENNIS.
Golf — LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, noon, GOLF.
Major League Baseball playoffs — AL Championship Series: Houston at New York Yankees, 1 p.m., FS1; NL Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS.
NHL — Tampa Bay at Montreal, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Soccer — CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., 4:15 p.m., ESPN2.