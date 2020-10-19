On this day ...

OCTOBER 19, 1985 — Robbie Bosco of Brigham Young passed for 585 yards in a 45-23 victory against New Mexico.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Orofino at St. Maries, 6:30 p.m.

Deary at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament quarterfinal

Nezperce vs. Highland, 7:30 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament quarterfinal at Kendrick

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at West Bromwich Albion, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

NFL — Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m., Fox and NFL Network; Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

KBO baseball — LG at KT, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN2

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

Tags

Recommended for you