OCTOBER 23, 2016 — Seattle’s Stephen Hauschka and Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro missed short field goals that would have won it in overtime as the Seahawks and Cardinals finished tied at 6. Hauschka’s 27-yard field goal was wide left with seven seconds to go after Catanzaro’s 24-yarder bounced off the left upright.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Idaho 1A Division I Tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Troy vs. Genesee, 6 p.m.
Idaho 1A Division II Tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Logos vs. Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho 1A Division II Tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Logos vs. Kendrick, 9 p.m. (Game 11, if necessary)
Idaho 2A Tournament, Genesee — Orofino vs. St. Maries, 5 p.m.
Idaho 2A Tournament, Genesee — Orofino vs. St. Maries, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Ajax, Group H, 9:55 a.m., TNT; UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan, Group H, noon, TNT; MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at NY City FC, Eastern Conference Semifinal, 4 p.m., FS1; MLS Playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, Western Conference Semifinal, 7 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — Belmont Park Live, 10 a.m., FS2
NBA — Boston at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN
World Series — Washington at Houston, Game 2, 5 p.m., Fox
NHL — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, first round, 7 and 11 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, 3:30 a.m. Thursday
Tennis — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, 10:30 p.m., Tennis