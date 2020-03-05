On this day ...
MARCH 5, 2004 — Ottawa and Philadelphia combined for an NHL-record 419 penalty minutes, with the Flyers setting a single-team mark with 213. There were five consecutive fights in the final two minutes, including one involving both goalies. The previous record for penalty minutes was 406 by the Minnesota North Stars and Boston Bruins in 1981. The Flyers beat the Senators 5-3.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Weber State at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington Stave vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 tournament first round in Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Niagara at Washington State, 3:05 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 4A state tournament — Moscow vs. Minico, 5:15 p.m. at Borah High School, Boise
Idaho Class 2A state tournament — Grangeville vs. North Fremont, 7 p.m. at Capital High School, Boise
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Lapwai vs. Oakley, 12:15 p.m. at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Potlatch vs. Riverstone, 5:15 p.m. at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Idaho Class 1A DI state tournament — Kamiah vs. Ambrose, 7 p.m. at Vallivue HIgh School, Caldwell
Idaho Class 1A DII state tournament — Timberline vs. North Gem, 2 p.m. at Caldwell High School
Washington Class 2A state tournament — Clarkston vs. Black Hills, 9 p.m. at Yakima SunDome
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Washington Class 1B state tournament — Curlew vs. Pomeroy, 5:30 p.m. at Spokane Arena
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
Women’s college basketball — Washington Stave vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 tournament first round in Las Vegas, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Autralian rules football — Pre-season Challenge: Gold Coast at Adelaide, 9:30 p.m., FS2; Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn, 12:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
Men’s college basketball — Nebraska at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Illinois at Ohio State, 4 p.m., ESPN; Wichita State at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN; Washington at Arizona State, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington State at Arizona, 10:30 p.m., FS1; California at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Texas at Baylor, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Washington State vs. Oregon State, Pac-12 tournament first round, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, 11 a.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Second Round, 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, TGC
NBA — L.A. Clippers at Houston, 5 p.m., TNT; Toronto at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL — Carolina at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s soccer — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 9 a.m., Tennis; WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 1 and 5 p.m., Tennis