On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 15, 2012 — LSU beat Idaho 63-14 to give the Tigers an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision record 40th consecutive nonconference regular season victory. LSU also set a Tiger Stadium mark with 20 straight home wins. Kansas State had 39 straight nonconference regular-season wins from 1993-2003.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clearwater Valley at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Clarkston at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Boston at Seattle, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 8 a.m., Tennis
College golf — The Maridoe Invitational: final round, 1 p.m., TGC
MLB — Boston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — New York at Connecticut, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, semifinal leg 2, 6 p.m., FS1