On this day ...
AUGUST 27, 2015 — Usain Bolt won his fourth consecutive 200-meter title at the world championships as he finished in 19.55 seconds in Beijing.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at BYU, 6 p.m.
Idaho vs. Delaware State, 8 a.m. in Youngstown State
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Logos vs. Council, 2 p.m. at Grangeville
Kendrick vs. Notus, 11 a.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton
Clearwater Valley vs. Glenns Ferry, 3 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton
Prairie vs. Oakley, 6:30 p.m. at 8-Man Classic at Middleton
Grangeville at Cole Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Genesee, Kendrick, Moscow, Orofino, Troy at, Lewiston hosts Judy Fong Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prairie at New Plymouth tournament
Highland at Salmon River Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Post Falls at Moscow, noon
Lewiston at Sandpoint, noon
Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 3 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene Charter at Orofino, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Sandpoint at Lewiston, noon
Moscow at Post Falls, noon
Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston at The Bandana Jimmy Driscoll Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bishop Kelly
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Atlanta at St. Louis, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Cleveland at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
College volleyball — Washington State at BYU, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, 4 p.m., NBC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, stage 8, 7 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — Saratoga, 8:30 a.m., FS1 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; The Travers Stakes, 1:30 p.m., Fox
College football — Austin Peay at W. Kentucky, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 9:30 a.m., Fox; Idaho St. at UNLV, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; UConn at Utah St., 1 p.m., FS1; Charlotte at FAU, 4 p.m., CBSSN; MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at New Mexico St.. 7 p.m., ESPN2; Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
High school football — St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 9 a.m., ESPN; Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.), 1 p.m., ESPN2; Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), 4 p.m., ESPN2
Little League baseball — World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, international championship, 9:30 a.m., ABC; World Series: Honolulu vs. Nolensville, Tenn., 12:30 p.m., ABC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 10 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, third round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Rugby — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: pool play, noon, CNBC
College volleyball — Utah Valley at Utah, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Denver at Colorado, 5 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — San Francisco at Minnesota, 4 p.m., Fox; Cleveland at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1 and ROOT
Boxing — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (junior welterweights, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest, 8:30 a.m., USA; CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC, noon, FS2; MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 10:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, final round, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), final round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, 5 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, 11 a.m., CNBC
Cycling — UCI: The Tour of Spain, stage 9, 7 a.m., CNBC
Little League baseball — World Series: teams TBD, third-place game, 7 a.m., ESPN; World Series: teams TBD, championship game, noon, ABC
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, game of the week, 9:30 a.m., CBS; PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, day 3, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
High school football — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.), 10 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS1
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at St. Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college soccer — Villanova at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Virginia Tech at UCLA, 7 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA playoffs — Semifinal round: Seattle at Las Vegas, game 1, 1 p.m., ESPN; Semifinal round: Connecticut at Chicago, game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NFL preseason — Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m., CBS
Rugby — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: final rounds, 2 p.m., CNBC
Women’s soccer — FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, third-place game, 3:15 p.m., FS2; FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, championship, 6:55 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — UC San Diego at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12