On this day ...
AUGUST 25, 1922 — In one of the wildest games ever played, the Cubs beat the Phillies 26-23. The Cubs led 25-6 in the fourth inning, but held on as the game ended with the Phillies leaving the bases loaded.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 6:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Western and Southern Open, 8 a.m., ESPN2 and Tennis, and 4 p.m., ESPN.
Golf — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series, 3 p.m., TGC.
MLB — Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at San Diego, 6:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m., FS1.
NBA playoffs — Denver vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Clippers vs. Dallas, 6 p.m., TNT.
Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League, Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 4:45 p.m., FS2.
NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Vancouver vs. Vegas, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN.
WNBA — Indiana vs. Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2.
KBO baseball — LG at Samsung, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2 Wednesday.