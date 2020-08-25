On this day ...

AUGUST 25, 1922 — In one of the wildest games ever played, the Cubs beat the Phillies 26-23. The Cubs led 25-6 in the fourth inning, but held on as the game ended with the Phillies leaving the bases loaded.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Lake City at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Lewiston at Lake City, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at San Diego, 6:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Western and Southern Open, 8 a.m., ESPN2 and Tennis, and 4 p.m., ESPN.

Golf — Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Series, 3 p.m., TGC.

MLB — Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at San Diego, 6:10 p.m., ROOT Northwest; Dodgers at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m., FS1.

NBA playoffs — Denver vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m., TNT; Clippers vs. Dallas, 6 p.m., TNT.

Men’s soccer — Canadian Premier League, Valour FC vs. Pacific FC, 4:45 p.m., FS2.

NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay vs. Boston, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Vancouver vs. Vegas, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN.

WNBA — Indiana vs. Seattle, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

KBO baseball — LG at Samsung, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2 Wednesday.

