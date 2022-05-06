On this day ...
MAY 6, 1973 — The New England Whalers beat the Winnipeg Jets 9-6 to win the first World Hockey Association championship.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Utah Valley at Washington State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Oregon Twilight, 10 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Texas, 8 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lapwai at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
Asotin at Chewelah (2), 2 p.m.
Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
East Valley at Pullman (2), 2 p.m.
Nezperce at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie (2), 4:30 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Kendrick at St. Maries (2), noon
Asotin at Chewelah (2), 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lakeland Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Orofino, Salmon River at, Grangeville host Battle on the Hill, 3 p.m.
Asotin, Clarkston, Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at, Pomeroy hosts Pirate Battle at Twilight, 5:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Colfax at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (2), noon, KCLX-AM (1450)
College baseball — Utah Valley at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, second round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, second round, 11 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m., FS2; Kentucky Oaks, 10 a.m., USA
Tennis — Madrid-ATP quarterfinals, 11 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 2 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse — Patriot League tournament semifinal: Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Patriot League tournament semifinal: Loyola (Md.) at Army, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (heavyweights), 1 p.m., Showtime; PFL 3 Main Card: welterweights & women’s lightweights, 6 p.m., ESPN2
College softball — Northwestern at Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Arizona St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Oregon St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship semifinal: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, 3:50 p.m., FS2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Carolina at Boston, game 3, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at St. Louis, game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, game 3, 7 p.m., TBS
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, game 3, 4:10 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
High school softball — Chiawana at Kamiakin, 6 p.m., SWX
USFL — Philadelphia vs. Michigan, 7 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — West Coast at Brisbane, 3 a.m., FS1; Hawthorn at Essendon, 3 a.m., FS2; Adelaide at Carlton, 11:30 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Madrid-ATP/WTA - WTA singles and doubles finals, ATP singles and doubles semifinals, 4:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, third round, 5:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, noon, TGC; Asian Tour: The GS Caltex Maekyung Open, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverton at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton, 9 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., USA; Liga MX requalification playoff: Monterrey vs. Atletico de San Luis, 6 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:05 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Formula One: qualifying, 12:55 p.m., ESPN; Supercross: round 16, 4:30 p.m., CNBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., FS2; Kentucky Derby preliminary races, 9 a.m., USA; Kentucky Derby, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s college lacrosse — Duke at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Big East championship: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup championship: Washington vs. North Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Florida at Washington, game 3, 10 a.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Colorado at Nashville, game 3, 1:30 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, game 3, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Calgary at Dallas, game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Women’s college lacrosse — Patriot League championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big East championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., FS2
Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament semifinal: teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinals: Boston at Milwaukee, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Western Conference semifinals: Memphis at Golden State, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
MLB — Detroit at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1; St. Louis at San Francisco, 4 p.m., FS1; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
College softball — Oregon at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA — Connecticut at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN; Atlanta at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN
USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, 4 p.m., Fox
Rugby — MLR: Old Glory at New England, 4 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC 274: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN
Men’s college volleyball — NCAA championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College baseball — Oregon at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12