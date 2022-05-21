On this day ...
MAY 21, 1979 — The Montreal Canadiens won their 21st Stanley Cup by beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arizona State at Washington State, noon
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Borah, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A consolation final at College of Idaho, Caldwell
Clearwater Valley vs. Prairie, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A third-place game at Capital High School, Boise
Troy vs. Genesee, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Capital High School, Boise
Colfax vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional semifinal at Adna High School
Colfax-Napavine winner vs. Northwest Christian-Cle Elum-Rosyln winner, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional final at Adna High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Genesee vs. Notus, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A consolation final at Moscow School District Community Playfields
Potlatch vs. Genesee-Notus-Glenns Ferry winner, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Moscow School District Community Playfields
West Valley vs. Clarkston, noon in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at Rogers
Pullman at Shadle Park, noon in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal
Rogers-Clarkston winner vs. Pullman-Shadle Park winner, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game
Asotin vs. Chewelah, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B elimination game at Franklin Park, Spokane
Asotin-Chewelah winner vs. Reardan-Northwest Christian winner, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B elimination game
Colfax vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane
Asotin-Chewelah-Reardan-Northwest Christian winner vs. Colfax-Liberty loser, 7 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district third-place game at Franklin Park, Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Clearwater Valley at Idaho Class 3A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Ridgevue and Owyhee high schools
Pullman, Clarkston at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise
Clearwater Valley at Idaho Class 3A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Ridgevue and Owyhee high schools
Pullman, Clarkston at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Lewiston, Moscow at Idaho Class 4A/5A state meet, 8 a.m. at Eagle High School
Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Kamiah, Kendrick, Lapwai, Logos, Nezperce, Orofino, Prairie, Potlatch, Salmon River, Timberline, Troy at Idaho Class 1A/2A/3A state meet, 8 a.m. at Middleton High School
Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School
Asotin, Colfax at Washington Class 2B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Lewiston vs. Borah, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A consolation final at College of Idaho, Caldwell, KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional semifinal at Adna High School, KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Boston, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
College baseball — Arizona State at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school softball — Colfax vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane, KMAX-AM (840)
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
SATURDAY
Golf — PGA Championship: third round, 6 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS
Track and field — World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, 6 a.m., CNBC
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution 250, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; The Preakness Stakes undercard, 11 a.m., CNBC; The 147th Preakness Stakes, 1 p.m., NBC
USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, 10 a.m., NBC; Michigan vs. Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., NBC
WNBA — Phoenix at Las Vegas, noon, ABC
College baseball — UCLA at Oregon St., noon, Pac-12
MLB — Seattle at Boston, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Diego at San Francisco, 1 p.m., FS1; Oakland at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — MLS: Atlanta at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Rugby — MLR: NOLA at San Diego, 5 p.m., FS2
Boxing — Top Rank: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (middleweights), 5 p.m., ESPN; WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (super middleweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
NHL playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, game 3, 5 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, round 6, 6 p.m., CBSSN
SUNDAY
Australian rules football — Collingwood at Fremantle, midnight, FS1
Tennis — The French Open, first round, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis and 10 a.m., NBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, 5 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula One: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NTT IndyCar Series: qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Championship: final round, 6 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, championship round, 7 a.m., CBSSN and 9 a.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 8 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, 8 a.m., TGC; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 8 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, 8 a.m., SyFy; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 8 a.m., USA; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, 7 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. 1 p.m., ESPN2
USFL — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, 9 a.m., FS1; Houston vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 3, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Eastern Conference semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, game 3, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Seattle at Boston, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Chicago at Washington, noon, ABC
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Golden State at Dallas, game 3, 6 p.m., TNT