MAY 21, 1979 — The Montreal Canadiens won their 21st Stanley Cup by beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arizona State at Washington State, noon

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston vs. Borah, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A consolation final at College of Idaho, Caldwell

Clearwater Valley vs. Prairie, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A third-place game at Capital High School, Boise

Troy vs. Genesee, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Capital High School, Boise

Colfax vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional semifinal at Adna High School

Colfax-Napavine winner vs. Northwest Christian-Cle Elum-Rosyln winner, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional final at Adna High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Genesee vs. Notus, 10 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A consolation final at Moscow School District Community Playfields

Potlatch vs. Genesee-Notus-Glenns Ferry winner, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state championship game at Moscow School District Community Playfields

West Valley vs. Clarkston, noon in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal at Rogers

Pullman at Shadle Park, noon in Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal

Rogers-Clarkston winner vs. Pullman-Shadle Park winner, 2 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district tournament championship game

Asotin vs. Chewelah, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B elimination game at Franklin Park, Spokane

Asotin-Chewelah winner vs. Reardan-Northwest Christian winner, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B elimination game

Colfax vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane

Asotin-Chewelah-Reardan-Northwest Christian winner vs. Colfax-Liberty loser, 7 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district third-place game at Franklin Park, Spokane

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Clearwater Valley at Idaho Class 3A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Ridgevue and Owyhee high schools

Pullman, Clarkston at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 7 a.m. in Boise

Clearwater Valley at Idaho Class 3A state tournament, 7 a.m. at Ridgevue and Owyhee high schools

Pullman, Clarkston at Washington Class 2A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Shadle Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston, Moscow at Idaho Class 4A/5A state meet, 8 a.m. at Eagle High School

Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Kamiah, Kendrick, Lapwai, Logos, Nezperce, Orofino, Prairie, Potlatch, Salmon River, Timberline, Troy at Idaho Class 1A/2A/3A state meet, 8 a.m. at Middleton High School

Garfield-Palouse, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School

Asotin, Colfax at Washington Class 2B regional meet, noon at Ridgeline High School

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school baseball — Lewiston vs. Borah, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A consolation final at College of Idaho, Caldwell, KVTY-FM (105.1); Colfax vs. Napavine, 1 p.m. in Washington Class 2B regional semifinal at Adna High School, KCLX-AM (1450)

MLB — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Boston, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

College baseball — Arizona State at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school softball — Colfax vs. Liberty, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district championship game at Franklin Park, Spokane, KMAX-AM (840)

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

SATURDAY

Golf — PGA Championship: third round, 6 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS

Track and field — World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, 6 a.m., CNBC

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution 250, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

College softball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2; and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., ESPN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2; The Preakness Stakes undercard, 11 a.m., CNBC; The 147th Preakness Stakes, 1 p.m., NBC

USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, 10 a.m., NBC; Michigan vs. Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., NBC

WNBA — Phoenix at Las Vegas, noon, ABC

College baseball — UCLA at Oregon St., noon, Pac-12

MLB — Seattle at Boston, 1 p.m., ROOT; San Diego at San Francisco, 1 p.m., FS1; Oakland at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — MLS: Atlanta at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Rugby — MLR: NOLA at San Diego, 5 p.m., FS2

Boxing — Top Rank: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum (middleweights), 5 p.m., ESPN; WBC Championship Main Card: David Benavidez vs. David Lemieu (super middleweights), 7 p.m., Showtime

NHL playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, game 3, 5 p.m., TNT

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, round 6, 6 p.m., CBSSN

SUNDAY

Australian rules football — Collingwood at Fremantle, midnight, FS1

Tennis — The French Open, first round, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis and 10 a.m., NBC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, 5 a.m., FS1

Auto racing — Formula One: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NTT IndyCar Series: qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, 5 p.m., FS1

Golf — PGA Championship: final round, 6 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS

Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, championship round, 7 a.m., CBSSN and 9 a.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 8 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, 8 a.m., TGC; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 8 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, 8 a.m., SyFy; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 8 a.m., USA; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, 7 p.m., FS1

College softball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. 1 p.m., ESPN2

USFL — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, 9 a.m., FS1; Houston vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m., Fox

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 3, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Eastern Conference semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, game 3, 5 p.m., ESPN2

MLB — Seattle at Boston, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN

WNBA — Chicago at Washington, noon, ABC

NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Golden State at Dallas, game 3, 6 p.m., TNT

