On this day ...
APRIL 18, 2001 — A.C. Green played in his 1,192th consecutive game, which remains the NBA record. His streak began on November 19, 1986.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arizona at Washington State, 12:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Pepperdine, noon
Idaho at Montana State, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Big Ten Invitational, 6 a.m. in Bethel, Ohio
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Arizona at Washington State, 12:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, noon, Fox; IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 8 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami, noon, ABC; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
Women’s college soccer — Big East tournament championship: Butler vs. Georgetown, 8 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Charleston-WTA singles & doubles finals, 9 a.m., Tennis
NHL — Washington at Boston, 9 a.m., NBC; N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college lacrosse — Lafayette at Lehigh, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Bowling — PBA: The Super Slam, 9:30 a.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, final round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS2; and 11:30 a.m., FS1
NBA — New Orleans at New York, 10:15 a.m., ESPN; Brooklyn at Miami, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
College softball — Baylor at Oklahoma St., noon, ESPN2; Arizona at Arizona St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Texas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Washington, 3 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 3:30 p.m., FS2
College volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, third round, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, third round, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 8 a.m. in Molalla, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at UC Santa Barbara, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Genesee at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.
Culdesac at Lapwai (2), 4 p.m.
Prairie at Kendrick (2), 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pullman, Clarkston at GSL 2, 12:30 p.m. at Esmeralada GC
Moscow, Lewiston at Lake City Invitational, 9 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene Public
Asotin at Northeast 2B league meet, 10 a.m. at Chewelah
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, noon, NBCSN
NHL — Detroit at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Golden State at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Utah at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT