On this day ...
JANUARY 14, 1962 — Margaret Smith won her third straight Australian Open with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Jan Lehane.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m.
Washington State at USC, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State hosts Cougar Classic Open, 9 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State, Idaho at, Washington State hosts at Cougar Classic Invitational, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy, 6:30 p.m.
Colton at Oakesdale, 6:30 p.m.
Asotin at St. George’s, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Rogers, 5:30 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
Colton at Oakesdale, 4:30 p.m.
Asotin at St. George’s, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Highland at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Moscow in River City Duals, 3 p.m. at Post Falls Arena
Grangeville at, Orofino hosts Maniac Tournament, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls basketball — Clarkston at Rogers, 5:30 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7); Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at USC, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school boys basketball — Clarkston at Rogers, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (97.7)
Men’s college basketball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 7:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion, noon, USA
Men’s college basketball — Buffalo at Ball St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Nebraska at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., FS1; VCU at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Akron at Kent St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1; Fresno St. at UNLV, 8 p.m., FS1; Puget Sound at Whitworth, 8 p.m., SWX
Women’s college basketball — Villanova at DePaul, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Stanford at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Puget Sound at Whitworth, 6 p.m., SWX
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, second round, 4 p.m., TGC
NBA — Golden State at Chicago, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Memphis, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics — Oklahoma at Utah, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 9:30 p.m., Tennis
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Watford at Newcastle, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Ashton Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBC
College football — Hula Bowl, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Creighton at Xavier, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas Tech at Kansas St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Marquette, 9 a.m., FS1; Dayton at Duquesne, 9:30 a.m., USA; Tennessee at Kentucky, 10 a.m., ESPN; NC State at Duke, 11 a.m., ABC; West Virginia at Kansas, 11 a.m. CBS; Arkansas at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN2; UConn at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1; Fordham at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Florida St. at Syracuse, noon, ESPN; Furman at Chattanooga, noon, CBSSN; Oklahoma at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2; California at Washington St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 1 p.m., ROOT; Rhode Island at UMass, 1:30 p.m., USA; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at Air Force, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Vanderbilt at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Washington, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Loyola Chicago at Indiana St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12; San Diego St. at New Mexico, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado at Arizona St., 7 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at USC, 8 p.m., FS1; BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Skiing — World Cup: moguls, 9:30 a.m., CNBC; World Cup: aerials, 11 a.m., CNBC
Figure skating — European Championships: women’s free skate, 10:30 a.m., E!
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
NFL — Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m., NBC; New England at Buffalo, 5 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — San Diego at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., SWX
Golf — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, third round, 4 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, final round, 7 p.m., TGC
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (featherweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Portland at Washington, 4 p.m., ROOT
Auto racing — Supercross: Oakland, 7 p.m., USA
NHL — Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Gefrard (light heavyweights), 7 p.m., ESPN