MAY 5, 2003 — Detroit became the seventh NBA team to advance after falling behind 3-1 in a series, beating Orlando 108-93.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Genesee at Kendrick, 4 p.m.

Troy at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.

Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Orofino at Moscow, 4 p.m.

Colfax at Lind-Ritzville Sprague (2), 3 p.m.

Davenport at Asotin (2), 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lakeland at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.

Davenport at Asotin (2), 3:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Clarkston at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Pullman at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Clarkston at Rogers, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district first round

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Lapwai at Wallace Invitational, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Lewiston, Moscow at, Pullman hosts Palouse Ridge Girls Invitational, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Kamiah, Kendrick, Lapwai, Logos, Moscow, Nezperce, Orofino, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline, Troy at, Lewiston hosts District II Meet of Champions, 1 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school baseball — Colfax at Lind-Ritzville Sprague (2), 3 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, first round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, first round, 11 a.m., TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Men’s college lacrosse — Big East tournament semifinal: Villanova vs. Denver, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament semifinal: Marquette at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, game 2, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Washington at Florida, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Nashville at Colorado, game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Calgary, game 2, 7 p.m., TBS

Women’s college lacrosse — Pac-12 tournament semifinal: TBA, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Pac-12

College softball — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

Rugby — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2

Tennis — Madrid-ATP early rounds, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis

Australian rules football — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle, 3:30 a.m. Friday, FS2

