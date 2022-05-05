On this day ...
MAY 5, 2003 — Detroit became the seventh NBA team to advance after falling behind 3-1 in a series, beating Orlando 108-93.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Genesee at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
Troy at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Moscow, 4 p.m.
Colfax at Lind-Ritzville Sprague (2), 3 p.m.
Davenport at Asotin (2), 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lakeland at Moscow (2), 3 p.m.
Davenport at Asotin (2), 3:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Clarkston at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Clarkston at Rogers, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2A district first round
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Lapwai at Wallace Invitational, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at, Pullman hosts Palouse Ridge Girls Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Clearwater Valley, Deary, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Kamiah, Kendrick, Lapwai, Logos, Moscow, Nezperce, Orofino, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline, Troy at, Lewiston hosts District II Meet of Champions, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Colfax at Lind-Ritzville Sprague (2), 3 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, first round, 6 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, first round, 11 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s college lacrosse — Big East tournament semifinal: Villanova vs. Denver, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament semifinal: Marquette at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, game 2, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Washington at Florida, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TBS; Western Conference first round: Nashville at Colorado, game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Calgary, game 2, 7 p.m., TBS
Women’s college lacrosse — Pac-12 tournament semifinal: TBA, 4:30 and 7 p.m., Pac-12
College softball — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Rugby — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2
Tennis — Madrid-ATP early rounds, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Australian rules football — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle, 3:30 a.m. Friday, FS2