On this day ...
JUNE 26, 2012 — Major college football finally got a playoff. A committee of university presidents approved the BCS commissioners’ plan for a four-team playoff to start in the 2014 season.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Centralia (Wash.) Legion, 8 a.m. in 2021 Missoula Memorial Tournament
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Bitterroot (Mont.) Bucs, 9 a.m. in 2021 Big Bucks Baseball Tournament in Libby, Mont.
Pullman Posse vs. Sunnyside, 9 a.m.
Pullman Posse vs. TBD, TBD
Tri-City Warriors vs. Gooding Diamondbacks, 10 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
West Valley vs. Gonzaga Prep, 10 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Tri-City Warriors vs. Nampa Braves, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Spokane Expos vs. Camas Zephyrs, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Nampa Braves vs. Lewis-Clark Cubs, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
Coeur d’Alene Reds vs. West Valley, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church Field
Gonzaga Prep vs. Lewis-Clark Cubs, 7 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
Summer baseball — Pullman Posse vs. Sunnyside, 9 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Pullman Posse vs. TBD, TBD, KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., KLER-AM (1300)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, game 4, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: CRXC Brakleen 150, 9 a.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, noon, NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 1, 4 p.m., FS1; SRX Series: Eldora, 5 p.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m., ABC; MLS: Los Angeles FC at Sporting KC, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Minnesota United at Portland, 8 p.m., ROOT
Bowling — PBA Tour finals, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, third round, noon, TGC
WNBA — Washington at Dallas, 10 a.m., CBS
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., ROOT; Kansas City at Texas, 1 p.m., FS1; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., Fox;
College baseball — World Series: Texas vs. Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Gymnastics — U.S. Olympic Trials, 1 p.m., NBC
Rugby — MLR: New England at New Orleans, 3 p.m., CBSSN; MLR: San Diego vs. Austin, 7 p.m., FS1
Men’s lacrosse — PLR: Waterdogs vs. Archers, 5 p.m.
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., NBC
Australian rules football — Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney, 8 p.m., FS2; Adelaide at Carlton, 11 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Rugby — State of Orgin: New South Wales at Queensland, 2:30 a.m., FS2; MLR: Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Cycling — Tour de France, stage 2, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — European Tour: The BMW International Open, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, final round, noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; MotoGP: The Dutch Grand Prix, 9 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, 9 a.m., NBCSN; NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, 11 a.m., Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; MotoAmerica Superbike: day 2, 2 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m., ABC; Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, 2 p.m., Fox; Copa América: Venezuela vs. Peru, 2 p.m., FS2; MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Austin FC, 5 p.m., FS1
Bowling — PBA Tour finals, 9 a.m., CBSSN
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 10 a.m., TBS; Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 11 a.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Paralympics — U.S. Trials, 10:30 a.m., NBC
WNBA — Seattle at Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (super welterweights), 3 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (Super Middleweights), 5 p.m., Fox
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 4 p.m., NBC
Gymnastics — U.S. Olympic Trials: women’s final, 5:30 p.m., NBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, game 3, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Tennis — Wimbledon, first round, 3 a.m. Monday, ESPN