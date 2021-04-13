On this day ...

APRIL 13, 2016 — Kobe Bryant went out with a Hollywood ending to his remarkable career, scoring 60 points in his final game, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA with an unbelievable offensive showcase in Los Angeles’ 101-96 victory over Utah.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Gonzaga at Washington State, 3:05 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Gonzaga at Washington State, noon

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lakeland at Moscow (2), 2 p.m.

Clearwater Valley at Grangeville, 4 p.m.

Kendrick at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Colfax at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy (2), 1 p.m.

Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia (2), 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lakeland at Moscow (2), 2 p.m.

St. Maries at Potlatch (2), 4 p.m.

Kamiah/CV at Grangeville (2), 4 p.m.

Nezperce at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Genesee at Kendrick (2), 4:30 p.m.

Colfax at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy (2), 2 p.m.

Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia (2), 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Pullman, Clarkston at GSL 1, 12:30 p.m. at Latah Creek GC

Asotin at Northeast 2B league meet, 12:30 p.m. at Quail Ridge Golf Course

Pomeroy at Southeast 1B meet, 12:30 p.m. at Touchet Valley Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

East Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

Pullman at North Central, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Leah Swanson Memorial/Deary Invitational, 3 p.m. at Lapwai

Northeast 2B Jamboree, Colfax, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Rogers girls at Clarkston

Clarkston boys at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.

Shadle Park girls at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Pullman boys at Shadle Park, 3:30 p.m.

Culdesac, Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Gonzaga at Washington State, 3:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7).

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Monte-Carlo-ATP, 2 a.m. and 10 a.m., Tennis Channel.

Women’s soccer — International Friendly, U.S. at France, noon, ESPN2.

Men’s soccer — Concacaf Champions League, LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., FS1; CD Marathon at Portland, 5 p.m., FS1; Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

College golf — Western Intercollegiate, 4 p.m., TGC,

Major League Baseball — Philadelphia at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN.

NHL — Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN.

NBA — Clippers at Indiana, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Boston at Portland, 7 p.m., TNT.

Tags