NOVEMBER 9, 1912 — The lateral pass was used as an offensive weapon for the first time by Worcester Tech coach William F. Carney, whose team beat Amherst 14-13.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Montana, noon PST
Washington State at California, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Montana State at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic at LCSC Activity Center — Warner Pacific vs. Montana Western, 3 p.m.; Walla Walla vs. Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
Idaho at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic at LCSC Activity Center — Montana Western vs. Southern Oregon, 3 p.m.; Eastern Oregon vs. Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
Brigham Young at Washington State, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Idaho 1A Division I quarterfinal — Potlatch at Wilder, noon PST
Idaho 1A Division II quarterfinal — Kendrick at Mullan, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
GNL/CWAC crossover — Ephrata at Pullman, 1 p.m.
Washington Class 1B district tournament — Oakesdale at Pomeroy, noon (championship); Colton vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Area representatives at Washington state meet, Pasco, 9:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston, Moscow at Idaho state championships, Boise, 10 a.m. PST
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Idaho at Montana, noon, KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at California, 4 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450).
College basketball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State women, 5 p.m., and Walla Walla at Lewis-Clark men, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TVTODAY
Auto racing — Xfinity qualifying, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy qualifying, 11 a.m., NBCSN;
Xfinity, West Valley 200, 12:30 p.m., NBC.
Men’s basketball — Central Connecticut at St. John’s, 1 p.m., FS2; Iona at La Salle, 1 p.m., NBCSN;
Texas at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1; Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Gonzaga, 5 p.m., KHQ; Rhode Island at
Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1; Eastern Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT.
College football — Minnesota at Penn State, 9 a.m., ABC; Vanderbilt at Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN;
Maryland at Ohio State, 9 a.m., FOX; Texas Tech at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Baylor at Texas
Christian, 9 a.m., FS1; Idaho at Montana, noon, ROOT; Louisiana State at Alabama, 12:30 p.m.,
CBS; Linfield at Whitworth, 12:30 p.m., SWX; Kansas State at Texas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Louisville
at Miami, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Illinois at Michigan State, 12:30 p.m., FS1; USC at Arizona State,
12:30 p.m., ABC; Iowa at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., FOX; Appalachian State at South Carolina, 4 p.m.,
ESPN2; Missouri at Georgia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Appalachian State at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2;
Texas at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1; Montana State at Northern Colorado, 4:30 p.m., SWX; Clemson at
North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Iowa State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., FOX; Wyoming at Boise
State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2.
SUNDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, 12:30 a.m., TGC; Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, noon TGC; LPGA Tour, Japan Classic, 7:30 p.m., TGC.
Tennis — World Tour Finals, 4 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tennis; Men’s Pro Circuit, 8 a.m., Tennis.
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Monchengladbach, 4:20 a.m., NBCSN; Brighton at Manchester United, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bayer Leverkusen at VFL Wolfsburg, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Manchester City at Liverpool, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. Eintracht, 8:50 a.m., FS2; MLS playoffs, Seattle at Toronto, noon, ABC; FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. Mexico, 2:50 p.m., FS1; Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, 4:30 p.m., FS2.
NFL— Kansas City at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m., FOX; Rams at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., FOX; teams TBA, 1 p.m., KLEW; Miami at Indianapolis, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Minnesota at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
CFL playoffs — Edmonton at Montreal, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Winnipeg at Calgary, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2.
College men’s basketball — Florida State at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN; Youngstown State at Louisville, 11 a.m., ROOT.
College women’s soccer — Big 12 tournament, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Big East tournament, 1 p.m., FS1.
Auto racing — Monster Energy, Bluegreens Vacations 500, 11:30 a.m., NBC.
College women’s basketball — South Carolina at Maryland, noon, ESPN.
Women’s soccer — International Friendly, U.S. vs. Costa Rica, 5 p.m., ESPN2.