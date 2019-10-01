On this day ...

OCTOBER 1, 1961 — Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, against Tracy Stallard of the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. He broke Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old single-season home run record and gave New York a 1-0 victory..

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m.

Highland at Timberline, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

Logos at Deary, 7 p.m.

Kendrick at Nezperce, 7 p.m.

Colton at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

Potlatch at Prairie, 5 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Pullman at West Valley, 4 p.m.

Lewiston at Post Falls, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

MLB playoffs — Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS.

Rugby — World Cup, France vs. U.S., 12:30 a.m., NBCSN.

Soccer — UEFA Champions League, Club Brugge at Real Madrid, 9:55 a.m., TNT, Bayern Munich at Tottenham, noon, TNT.

Tennis — Japan Open and China Open, 3 a.m., Tennis.

Track and field — World Championships, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., NBCSN.

WNBA playoffs — Connecticut at Washington, 5 p.m., ESPN.

