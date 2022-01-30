On this day ...
JANUARY 30, 1992 — Jockey Mike Smith won six races in one day at Aqueduct for the second time in the month. His first six-winner day at Aqueduct was on Jan. 13.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Washington, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Washington, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Washington, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1), KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — Colorado at Washington State, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s futsal — Copa America: Ecuador vs Chile, 6 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: The Rolex 24, 9 a.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Ohio St. at Purdue, 9 a.m., CBS; Fordham at George Washington, 9 a.m., USA; Marquette at Providence, 9:30 a.m., FS1; Loyola of Chicago at Drake, 11 a.m., ESPN2; George Mason at UMass, 11 a.m., USA; Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m., FS1
NHL — Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 10 a.m., ROOT
Women’s college basketball — Richmond at Saint Louis, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Duke at Louisville, noon, ESPN; Washington St. at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Arizona at Stanford, 1 p.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, 2 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NFL playoffs — AFC championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, noon, CBS; NFC championship: San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:30 p.m., Fox
NBA — Portland at Chicago, 12:30 p.m., ROOT; Utah at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college gymnastics — Denver at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Pune-ATP early rounds, 11:30 p.m., Tennis
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Asotin at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7:30 p.m.
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Logos at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Deary at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
St. Maries, Clearwater Valley and Grangeville at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Asotin at Orofino, 7:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Pune-ATP early rounds, 3 a.m., Tennis; Montpelier-ATP early rounds, 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Duke at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN; Colorado St. at Wyoming, 5 p.m., FS1; West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN; TCU at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 7 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Indiana at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Portland at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ROOT