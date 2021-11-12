On this day ...
NOVEMBER 12, 1920 — Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was hired as baseball’s first commissioner.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Seattle at Washington State, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic
George Fox at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana Tech at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic
Northern Arizona at Washington State, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho, Washington State, 10 a.m. at NCAA West Regional in Sacramento, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Grand Canyon at Washington State, noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Boise, 7:30 p.m.
Moscow at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
New Plymouth at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Colfax vs. Kalama, 8 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament loser-out match at Yakima Valley SunDome
Pomeroy vs. Republic, 9:45 a.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament loser-out match at Yakima Valley SunDome
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A state meet, 8 a.m. at King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school volleyball — Colfax vs. Kalama, 8 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament loser-out match at Yakima Valley SunDome, KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Washington State, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Montana Tech at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic, KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — George Fox at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic, 7 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Seattle at Washington State, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls’ basketball — Moscow at Kellogg, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC; Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: final round, 10 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 7:25 a.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at The Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 9 a.m., Tennis; WTA Finals Round Robin, 5:30 p.m., Tennis
Swimming — ISL playoffs, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN2
High school boys’ basketball — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas), 2 p.m., NBCSN; Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Kent St. at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; New Hampshire at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS2; Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN; SMU at Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac-12; Villanova at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Cincinnati at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at Boise St., 6 p.m., FS1
Men’s college hockey — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Milwaukee at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT; Chicago at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Mixed marital arts — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
High school football — Moses Lake at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m., SWX
SATURDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Dubai Championship, third round, 2 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, third round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC
Fishing — Bassmasters: Redfish Cup Championship, day 2, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Motul Petit Le Mans, 9 a.m., NBC and noon, NBCSN
Tennis — Stockholm-ATP singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, noon, Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
College football — Michigan at Penn St., 9 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 a.m., Fox; Mississippi St. at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Kansas St., 9 a.m., FS1; Bucknell at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Utah at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Idaho at Montana St., noon, SWX; Purdue at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia at Tennesee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Miami (Fla.) at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; UAB at Marshall, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Maryland at Michigan St., 1 p.m., Fox; Stanford at Oregon St., 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Texas A&M at Mississippi, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Washington, 4 p.m., FS1; Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m., ABC; TCU at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., Fox; Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Nevada at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Coppin St. at UConn, 9 a.m., FS2; Dartmouth at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS2; St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 1 p.m., FS2; Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS2; Troy at Butler, 5 p.m., FS2; Texas at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college hockey — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Miami at Utah, 2 p.m., ROOT
NHL — Minnesota at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT