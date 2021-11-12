On this day ...

NOVEMBER 12, 1920 — Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was hired as baseball’s first commissioner.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seattle at Washington State, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m. in Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic

George Fox at Idaho, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Montana Tech at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic

Northern Arizona at Washington State, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho, Washington State, 10 a.m. at NCAA West Regional in Sacramento, Calif.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

Grand Canyon at Washington State, noon

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Lewiston at Boise, 7:30 p.m.

Moscow at Kellogg, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Colfax vs. Kalama, 8 a.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament loser-out match at Yakima Valley SunDome

Pomeroy vs. Republic, 9:45 a.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament loser-out match at Yakima Valley SunDome

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A state meet, 8 a.m. at King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way

SPORTS ON RADIO

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, second round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, 1 p.m., TGC; Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: final round, 10 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 7:25 a.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at The Races, 9 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Various tournaments, 9 a.m., Tennis; WTA Finals Round Robin, 5:30 p.m., Tennis

Swimming — ISL playoffs, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, 6 p.m., ESPN2

High school boys’ basketball — Vertical Academy (Neb.) at Coppell High School (Texas), 2 p.m., NBCSN; Link Year Prep (Mo.) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Men’s college basketball — Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Kent St. at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; New Hampshire at Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS2; Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN; SMU at Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac-12; Villanova at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Cincinnati at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at Boise St., 6 p.m., FS1

Men’s college hockey — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA — Milwaukee at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Houston, 5 p.m., ROOT; Chicago at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Mixed marital arts — Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime

High school football — Moses Lake at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m., SWX

SATURDAY

Golf — European Tour: The Dubai Championship, third round, 2 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, third round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC

Fishing — Bassmasters: Redfish Cup Championship, day 2, 5 a.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

Auto racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Motul Petit Le Mans, 9 a.m., NBC and noon, NBCSN

Tennis — Stockholm-ATP singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, noon, Tennis

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2

College football — Michigan at Penn St., 9 a.m., ABC; Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 a.m., Fox; Mississippi St. at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN2; West Virginia at Kansas St., 9 a.m., FS1; Bucknell at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Utah at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Idaho at Montana St., noon, SWX; Purdue at Ohio St., 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia at Tennesee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Miami (Fla.) at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; UAB at Marshall, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Maryland at Michigan St., 1 p.m., Fox; Stanford at Oregon St., 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Texas A&M at Mississippi, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Washington, 4 p.m., FS1; Air Force at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Virginia, 4:30 p.m., ABC; TCU at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., Fox; Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Utah St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; Nevada at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college basketball — Coppin St. at UConn, 9 a.m., FS2; Dartmouth at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS2; St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 1 p.m., FS2; Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS2; Troy at Butler, 5 p.m., FS2; Texas at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s college hockey — Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., NBCSN

NBA — Miami at Utah, 2 p.m., ROOT

NHL — Minnesota at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

