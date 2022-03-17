On this day ...
MARCH 17, 2006 — Jermaine Wallace hit a fadeaway 3-pointer with a split-second left as little Northwestern State pulled off a shocker with a furious rally, beating No. 3 seed Iowa 64-63 in the first round of the men’s NCAA tournament.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Central Washington (2), noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Long Beach State, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at NCAA championships, 10 a.m. in Atlanta
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Central Valley at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Asotin, 2 p.m. in Asotin baseball tournament
Orofino vs. Clarkston JV, 4:30 p.m. in Asotin baseball tournament
Pullman at Cheney, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Lewis & Clark, 4 p.m.
Deer Park at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Lapwai at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Pullman at Pirate Open, 11 a.m. in Spokane
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: games to be determined, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Central Washington (2), noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school baseball — Central Valley at Lewiston, 4 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Michigan vs. Colorado St., 9:15 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: S. Dakota St. vs. Providence, 9:40 a.m., truTV; NCAA tournament first round: Memphis vs. Boise St., 10:45 a.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Norfolk St. vs. Baylor, 11 a.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Longwood vs. Tennessee, 11:45 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Richmond vs. Iowa, 12:10 p.m., truTV; NCAA tournament first round: Georgia St. vs. Gonzaga, 1:15 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Marquette vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: New Mexico St. vs. UConn, 3:50 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: St. Peter’s vs. Kentucky, 4:10 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Indiana vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 4:20 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Creighton vs. San Diego St., 4:27 p.m., truTV; NCAA tournament first round: Vermont vs. Arkansas, 6:20 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: San Francisco vs. Murray St., 6:40 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Akron vs. UCLA, 6:50 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Texas Southern vs. Kansas, 6:57 p.m., truTV
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP quarterfinals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Steyn City Championship, second round, 3:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament First Four: Mount St. Mary’s vs. Longwood, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament First Four: Florida St. vs. Missouri St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
College wrestling — NCAA championships second round, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at León, quarterfinal leg 2, 5:30 p.m., FS2
NHL — Florida at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., ROOT
Rugby — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2