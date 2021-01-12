On this day ...
JANUARY 12, 1969 — New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath “guaranteed” a victory before the game against the 17-point favorite Baltimore Colts, then led the AFL to its first Super Bowl victory, a 16-7 triumph over a Baltimore team that had lost only once in 16 games.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Post Falls at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Deary at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 5:30 p.m.
Moscow at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
Logos at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Nezperce, 5 p.m.
Prairie at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Deary at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow at St. Maries, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Abu Dhabi-WTA, 3 a.m. and 10 p.m., Tennis Channel; Delray-ATO, noon nad 5 p.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — Manchester United at Burnley, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN;
Men’s basketball — Wisconsin at Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Butler at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1; Alabama at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN; Providence at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1.