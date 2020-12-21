On this day ...
DECEMBER 21, 1997 — Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions became the third player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season when he gained 184 in a 13-10 win over the New York Jets. Sanders finished with 2,053 yards, second to Eric Dickerson’s 2,105 in 1984.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Prairie View A&M at Washington State, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m.
Seattle at Idaho, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lakeland at Lapwai, 3 p.m.
Highland at Genesee, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Highland at Genesee, 2:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; West Ham United at Chelsea, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
College football — Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, 11:30 a.m., ESPN.
Men’s basketball — Southern Illinois at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Tulsa at Memphis, 5 pm., ESPN2; New Mexico at Boise State, 6:30 p.m., FS1.
NFL — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.