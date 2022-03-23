On this day ...

MARCH 23, 2010 — The NFL changed its overtime rules for playoff games to give both teams the opportunity to get the ball.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington State at BYU, 6 p.m. in NIT quarterfinal-round game

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Washington State at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Grangeville at Asotin, 3:30 p.m.

Kellogg at Orofino, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Kellogg at Orofino (2), 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Moscow/Lakeland at Post Falls, 2:30 p.m.

Pomeroy at District 9 Class 1B/2B meet at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

St. John-Endicott at Pomeroy, noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

Men’s college basketball — Washington State at BYU, 6 p.m. in NIT quarterfinal-round game, KHTR_FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)

College baseball — Washington State at Santa Clara, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

NBA — Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis

Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 1, 11 a.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, first round, 2 a.m. Thursday, TGC

College softball — Sacramento St. at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12

Men’s college basketball — CBI championship: TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; NIT quarterfinal: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NIT quarterfinal: Washington St. at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s college basketball — NCAA Division II tournament semifinal: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA Division II tournament semifinal: W. Washington vs. North Georgia, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

NHL — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m., TNT

NBA — Utah at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ROOT; Brooklyn at Memphis, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

