On this day ...
MARCH 23, 2010 — The NFL changed its overtime rules for playoff games to give both teams the opportunity to get the ball.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at BYU, 6 p.m. in NIT quarterfinal-round game
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville at Asotin, 3:30 p.m.
Kellogg at Orofino, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Kellogg at Orofino (2), 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Moscow/Lakeland at Post Falls, 2:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at District 9 Class 1B/2B meet at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
St. John-Endicott at Pomeroy, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at BYU, 6 p.m. in NIT quarterfinal-round game, KHTR_FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
College baseball — Washington State at Santa Clara, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NBA — Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 1, 11 a.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, first round, 2 a.m. Thursday, TGC
College softball — Sacramento St. at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — CBI championship: TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; NIT quarterfinal: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NIT quarterfinal: Washington St. at BYU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA Division II tournament semifinal: Glenville St. vs. Grand Valley St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA Division II tournament semifinal: W. Washington vs. North Georgia, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m., TNT
NBA — Utah at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ROOT; Brooklyn at Memphis, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN