JUNE 12, 2011 — The Dallas Mavericks claimed their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the finals in Miami, 105-95. Jason Terry scored 27 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 21 as the Mavericks won four of the series’ final five games.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at NCAA championships, 2:30 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Missoula Mavericks at Lewis-Clark Twins (2), noon
Lewis-Clark Cubs at Sandpoint (2), 1 p.m.
Pulllman Posse at Coeur d’Alene (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northwest Christian at Colfax, 2 p.m.
Kettle Falls at Asotin, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northwest Christian at Colfax, 12:30 p.m.
Kettle Falls at Asotin, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Summer baseball — Pulllman Posse at Coeur d’Alene (2), noon, KMAX-AM (840).
High school basketball — Northwest Christian at Colfax, 12:30 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB — San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m, KLER-AM (1300)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal series: Utah at L.A. Clippers, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — The French Open: women’s final, 6 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — IndyCar: Detroit race 1 qualifying, 8 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 200, 10 a.m., FS1; IndyCar: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1, 11 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, 1 p.m., FS1; MotoAmerica: Road America, day 1, 1 p.m., FS2; IMSA: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Superstar Racing Experience: Stafford, Conn., 5 p.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship, Denmark vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, 11:30 a.m., ABC
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Cannons, 9 a.m., NBC; PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, noon, NBCSN
The Spring League — Jousters vs. Sea Lions, 9 a.m., Fox; Generals vs. Blues, 5 p.m., FS2
College baseball — NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, super regional, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., 11 a.m., super regional, game 1, ESPN; NCAA tournament: NC State at Arkansas, super regional, game 2, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament: LSU at Tennessee, super regional, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, super regional, game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, second round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
Mixed martial arts — UFC 263 prelims: undercard bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., Fox
Dog show — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, day 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal series: Utah at L.A. Clippers, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Rodeo — PBR: Las Vegas Invitational, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (junior lightweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — Premiership: Sale at Exeter, 9 p.m., NBCSN
Australian rules football — Great Western Sydney at North Melbourne, 10 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra, 2:30 a.m., FS2; MLR: Seattle at New England, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — French Open, 2:30 a.m., Tennis and 6 a.m., NBC; Various tournaments, 11 p.m., Tennis
Motorsports — FIM Motocross, MX2, Orlyonok, Russia, 4 a.m., CBSSN; IndyCar qualifying, 6 a.m., NBCSN; IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 2, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: New England Nationals, 10:30 a.m., Fox; MotoAmerica: Road America, day 2, 1 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open, 3 p.m., FS1, and All-Star Race, 6 p.m., FS1
Golf — European Tour: Scandanavian Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am, final round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series, Bassmaster Classic, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — UEFA Eurpean Championship: England vs. Croatia, 5:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Copa America: Brazil vs. Venezuela, 2 p.m., Fox; Copa America: Colombia vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m., FS2
College baseball — NCAA tournament, games at 9 a.m. noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Chrome LC vs. Waterdogs LC, 10 a.m., NBCSN
MLB — Seattle at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ROOT; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, noon, game 4, ABC; Western Conference semifinal series: Phoenix at Denver, game 4, 5 p.m., TNT
Diving — U.S. Olympic Trials, men’s springboard, 4 p.m., and women’s platform, 6 p.m., NBC
Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — International Friendly, U.S. vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m., FS1