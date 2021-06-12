On this day ...

JUNE 12, 2011 — The Dallas Mavericks claimed their first NBA title by winning Game 6 of the finals in Miami, 105-95. Jason Terry scored 27 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 21 as the Mavericks won four of the series’ final five games.

Today

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at NCAA championships, 2:30 p.m. in Eugene, Ore.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Missoula Mavericks at Lewis-Clark Twins (2), noon

Lewis-Clark Cubs at Sandpoint (2), 1 p.m.

Pulllman Posse at Coeur d’Alene (2), noon

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northwest Christian at Colfax, 2 p.m.

Kettle Falls at Asotin, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Northwest Christian at Colfax, 12:30 p.m.

Kettle Falls at Asotin, 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Summer baseball — Pulllman Posse at Coeur d’Alene (2), noon, KMAX-AM (840).

High school basketball — Northwest Christian at Colfax, 12:30 a.m., KCLX-AM (1450)

MLB — San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Cleveland, 1 p.m, KLER-AM (1300)

NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal series: Utah at L.A. Clippers, game 3, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Tennis — The French Open: women’s final, 6 a.m., NBC

Auto racing — IndyCar: Detroit race 1 qualifying, 8 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 200, 10 a.m., FS1; IndyCar: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 1, 11 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, 1 p.m., FS1; MotoAmerica: Road America, day 1, 1 p.m., FS2; IMSA: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Superstar Racing Experience: Stafford, Conn., 5 p.m., CBS

Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship, Denmark vs. Finland, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Russia, 11:30 a.m., ABC

Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Cannons, 9 a.m., NBC; PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, noon, NBCSN

The Spring League — Jousters vs. Sea Lions, 9 a.m., Fox; Generals vs. Blues, 5 p.m., FS2

College baseball — NCAA tournament: East Carolina at Vanderbilt, super regional, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Notre Dame at Mississippi St., 11 a.m., super regional, game 1, ESPN; NCAA tournament: NC State at Arkansas, super regional, game 2, noon, ESPN2; NCAA tournament: LSU at Tennessee, super regional, game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Mississippi at Arizona, super regional, game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, second round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, third round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC

Mixed martial arts — UFC 263 prelims: undercard bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN

MLB — Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., Fox

Dog show — The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, day 1, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NBA playoffs — Western Conference semifinal series: Utah at L.A. Clippers, game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Rodeo — PBR: Las Vegas Invitational, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Boxing — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (junior lightweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

Rugby — Premiership: Sale at Exeter, 9 p.m., NBCSN

Australian rules football — Great Western Sydney at North Melbourne, 10 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra, 2:30 a.m., FS2; MLR: Seattle at New England, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis — French Open, 2:30 a.m., Tennis and 6 a.m., NBC; Various tournaments, 11 p.m., Tennis

Motorsports — FIM Motocross, MX2, Orlyonok, Russia, 4 a.m., CBSSN; IndyCar qualifying, 6 a.m., NBCSN; IndyCar: Detroit Grand Prix Race 2, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: New England Nationals, 10:30 a.m., Fox; MotoAmerica: Road America, day 2, 1 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open, 3 p.m., FS1, and All-Star Race, 6 p.m., FS1

Golf — European Tour: Scandanavian Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: American Family Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am, final round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC

Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series, Bassmaster Classic, 5 a.m., FS1

Men’s soccer — UEFA Eurpean Championship: England vs. Croatia, 5:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Austria vs. North Macedonia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Copa America: Brazil vs. Venezuela, 2 p.m., Fox; Copa America: Colombia vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m., FS2

College baseball — NCAA tournament, games at 9 a.m. noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Chrome LC vs. Waterdogs LC, 10 a.m., NBCSN

MLB — Seattle at Cleveland, 10 a.m., ROOT; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal series: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, noon, game 4, ABC; Western Conference semifinal series: Phoenix at Denver, game 4, 5 p.m., TNT

Diving — U.S. Olympic Trials, men’s springboard, 4 p.m., and women’s platform, 6 p.m., NBC

Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBC

Women’s soccer — International Friendly, U.S. vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m., FS1