On this day ...
APRIL 9, 1962 — Arnold Palmer won a three-way playoff, beating Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in the Masters.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 5 p.m.
Washington State at Utah, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Oregon State at Washington State, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Montana, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Rafer Johnson/Jackie Joyner Invitational, 8 a.m. at UCLA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Shadle Park at Clarkston, 5 p.m.
Rogers at Pullman, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley (2), 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Corban, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950); Washington State at Utah, 5 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Volvo Car Open-WTA quarterfinals, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Golf — The Masters, second round, noon, ESPN
College softball — Utah at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, 5 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (light heavyweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
College baseball — Oregon St. at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Arizona at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Rugby — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast, 10 p.m., FS2;
SATURDAY
Rugby — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney, 2:30 a.m., FS2; MLR: Houston vs. San Diego, 5 p.m., FS2
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series, 5 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Formula E: Italy, 6:30 a.m., CBSSN; Monster Energy Supercross: Atlanta, noon, NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Volvo Car Open-WTA singles and doubles semifinals, 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m., Tennis
College softball — Alabama at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Duke at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Utah at California, noon, Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1, and noon, FS2
Men’s college lacrosse — Army at Loyola Maryland, 10 a.m., CBSSN\
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ROOT; Oakland at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — The Masters, third round, noon, CBS
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (middleweights), noon, ABC
College football — Alabama A&M at Jackson St., noon, ESPN; Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Delaware at Delaware St., 3 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college soccer — Georgetown at St. John’s, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament championship: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — Oregon State at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12
Boxing — Top Rank: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov, 7 p.m., ESPN