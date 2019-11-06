On this day ...
NOVEMBER 6, 1995 — Cleveland owner Art Modell officially announced the Browns were moving to Baltimore for the 1996 NFL season.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Southeast 1B district tournament — Colton at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.
Southeast 1B district tournament — St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn., 9 a.m.; Tennis; ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, 10:30 a.m., Tennis; USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women’s Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, 2:30 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow, Group D, 9:55 a.m., TNT; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Mexico, Round of 16, 11:30 a.m., FS2; UEFA Champions League: Galatasaray at Real Madrid, Group A, noon, TNT
Men’s college basketball — Mercer at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1; IUPUI at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Cincinnati at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.; Chicago at DePaul, 5:30 p.m., FS2
NBA — Golden State at Houston, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
NHL — Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m., NBCSN
College football — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, 1 a.m. Thursday