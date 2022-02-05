On this day ...
FEBUARY 5, 2006 — Pittsburgh won a record-tying fifth Super Bowl, but its first since 1980 with a 21-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at California, 1 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Omaha, 4 p.m., at Colorado Springs, Colo.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Baylor, 11 a.m.
Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State, Idaho at, Washington State hosts WSU Invitational, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lake City, 3 p.m.
Kendrick at Genesee, 2:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Chewelah at Asotin, 4 p.m.
Kootenai at Nezperce, 1 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 2:30 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 2 p.m.
Pullman Christian vs. Kootenai Thunder, 2:30 p.m. in Mountain Christian League third-place game
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Troy at Prairie, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal
Genesee at Potlatch, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game
Logos at Kamiah, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game
St. John Bosco at Kendrick, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal
Nezperce at Deary, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 4 p.m.
Chewelah at Asotin, 2:30 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Colton, 12:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 3 p.m.
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Orofino at Mario D’Orazio Memorial, 9 a.m. at Challis
Pullman, Clarkston Class 2A/3A district, 9 a.m. at Cheney
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Pullman at Class 2A district meet, 11 a.m. at Washington State’s Gibb Pool
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at California, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school boys basketball — Orofino at St. Maries, 2:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300); Moscow at Lake City, 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Men’s college basketball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s futsal — Copa America: Chile vs. Peru, ninth-place match, 5:45 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — UConn at Villanova, 9 a.m., Fox; Illinois at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; St. John’s at Butler, 9 a.m., FS1; Tennessee at South Carolina, 10 a.m., CBS; Texas Tech at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1; E. Tennessee St. at Wofford, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Purdue, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Missouri at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Rutgers, 1 p.m., FS1; UNC Wilmington at William & Mary, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12; USC at Arizona, 2 p.m. Fox; Duke at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN; SMU at Wichita St., 3 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Colorado, 3 p.m., FS1; UNLV at Utah State, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Santa Clara at San Diego, 4 p.m., ROOT; Kentucky at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN; UCF at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2; New Mexico at Air Force, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Utah, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Arizona St., 7 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash practice, 9:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: Clash qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1; AMA Supercross: round 5, 7 p.m., CNBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Ski jumping — Olympics, 11 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NHL — All-Star game, noon, ABC
Women’s college basketball — BYU at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., ROOT and SWX
Women’s college gymnastics — Arizona at Washington, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, 4 p.m., FS2
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: undercard bouts, 4 p.m., Fox
Figure skating — Olympics, 5 p.m., NBC
NBA — N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC; Milwaukee at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
Rugby — MLR: New England at New Orleans, 6 p.m., FS2
WHL — Portland at Seattle, 7 p.m., SWX
Golf — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, final round, 12:30 and 3 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 and 4 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Women’s soccer — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 4:30 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C., 5:30 a.m., CBSSN; SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C., 8 a.m., CBSSN; FIFA Club World Cup second round: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, 8:20 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Providence at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Maryland at Ohio St., 10 a.m., CBS; Nevada at San Diego St., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at Fresno St., 4 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Tennessee at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas A&M at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Louisville at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Creighton at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Baylor at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Arizona St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Southern Cal, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Track and field — The Boston Grand Prix, 9 a.m., NBC
Freestyle skiing — Olympics, 11 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash final qualifying, noon, Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, 3 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon and 2 p.m., FS2; and 1 p.m., FS1
NFL — Pro Bowl, noon, ABC and ESPN
Bowling — PBA: The U.S. Open, 2 p.m., FS1
NBA — Atlanta at Dallas, 3 p.m., ESPN
Alpine skiing — Olympics, 4 p.m., NBC
Rugby — MLR: Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT