On this day ...
JANUARY 2, 2011 — Seattle became the first sub-.500 division champ in league history with a 16-6 win against St. Louis. The Seahawks finished as champs of the NFC West at 7-9, the first playoff team with a losing record — sans the 1982 strike-shortened season — since the merger in 1970.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stanford at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Kansas City at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Detroit at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
Women’s college basketball — Stanford at Washington State, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., USA
Rugby — Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, 7 a.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball — North Carolina at Boston College, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Richmond at Saint Louis, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Houston at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN; Louisville at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — St. John’s at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Indiana, noon, ESPN2; Stanford at Washington St., noon, Pac-12
NFL — Kansas City at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Fox; Detroit at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Minnesota at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
High school football — All-America game, 11 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
PBL baseball — Cangrejeros de Santurce vs. Criollos de Caguas, noon, FS2
NHL — Winnipeg at Vegas, 1 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — ATP Cup Day 2: group stage, 3 p.m., Tennis
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Genesee at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 9:30 a.m., USA
Men’s college basketball — Washington at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Colorado at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12
NBA —Utah at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at Portland, 7 p.m., ROOT
NFL — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2